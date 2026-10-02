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Conner Smith Releases 'Fall Down' With Kirk Herbstreit Nod

The chart-topping singer joins NEEDTOBREATHE's The Long Surrender Tour and appears on the band's forthcoming deluxe album.

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Conner Smith Releases 'Fall Down' With Kirk Herbstreit Nod

Conner Smith delivered a new song for the season with 'Fall Down,' out now. Written by Smith alongside Mark Trussell and Jameson Rodgers, the track captures the feeling of being exactly where you want to be and knowing just how lucky you are to be there. With a nod to one of fall's most recognizable voices, Smith name-checks Kirk Herbstreit as he sets the scene for a Saturday that could go just about anywhere, pairing his songwriting with a sound that embodies the freedom, gratitude and optimism of the season.

'Fall Down' brings that perspective to life: windows down, taking the long way home and appreciating where life has led you. The feeling builds to the song's central message that sometimes the simplest moments can feel extraordinary, bringing you 'about as close as we're gettin' / to hallelujah, amen, touching the ground / when God lets Heaven fall down.' Rather than searching for something bigger, 'Fall Down' celebrates recognizing just how good the moment you're already in can be.

'This song might be my favorite song we've released this year,' shares Smith. 'Football, hunting, fires, chili – this is all of that in a song. Thankfully, the weather started changing in time for us to put it out.'

Following his run on Thomas Rhett's THE SOUNDTRACK TO LIFE TOUR this past summer, Smith will hit the road with NEEDTOBREATHE shortly after the new year for THE LONG SURRENDER TOUR. Before then, he will appear on the band's forthcoming deluxe album, The Long Surrender, joining NEEDTOBREATHE on the track 'Free Fall,' arriving November 19.

Photo Credit: Eric Bunting


Photo Credit: Eric Bunting
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