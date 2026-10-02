Conner Smith Releases 'Fall Down' With Kirk Herbstreit Nod

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Conner Smith delivered a new song for the season with 'Fall Down,' out now. Written by Smith alongside Mark Trussell and Jameson Rodgers, the track captures the feeling of being exactly where you want to be and knowing just how lucky you are to be there. With a nod to one of fall's most recognizable voices, Smith name-checks Kirk Herbstreit as he sets the scene for a Saturday that could go just about anywhere, pairing his songwriting with a sound that embodies the freedom, gratitude and optimism of the season.

'Fall Down' brings that perspective to life: windows down, taking the long way home and appreciating where life has led you. The feeling builds to the song's central message that sometimes the simplest moments can feel extraordinary, bringing you 'about as close as we're gettin' / to hallelujah, amen, touching the ground / when God lets Heaven fall down.' Rather than searching for something bigger, 'Fall Down' celebrates recognizing just how good the moment you're already in can be.

'This song might be my favorite song we've released this year,' shares Smith. 'Football, hunting, fires, chili – this is all of that in a song. Thankfully, the weather started changing in time for us to put it out.'

Following his run on Thomas Rhett's THE SOUNDTRACK TO LIFE TOUR this past summer, Smith will hit the road with NEEDTOBREATHE shortly after the new year for THE LONG SURRENDER TOUR. Before then, he will appear on the band's forthcoming deluxe album, The Long Surrender, joining NEEDTOBREATHE on the track 'Free Fall,' arriving November 19.

Photo Credit: Eric Bunting



Photo Credit: Eric Bunting

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 14 Hrs 44 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me