Conner Smith Releases "PINK CHAMPAGNE (Demo)" Six Years After Writing It

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Some songs find their moment years after they're written. For Conner Smith, that moment has arrived with 'Pink Champagne (demo),' available everywhere now. Penned six years ago by Smith alongside Jonathan Hutcherson, Josh Kerr and Parker Wellings, the song tells the story of an expectant father discovering he is having a daughter and imagining the lifetime of memories still to come. Today, as Smith and his wife, Leah, prepare to welcome their first child, a baby girl, later this year, it's taken on an entirely new and deeply personal meaning.

Though Smith wrote the song long before becoming a father himself, its story now mirrors his own life in unexpected ways. The details he once imagined, like learning to tie a bow, slow dancing with his little girl, watching her grow up and eventually handing over the car keys, have become glimpses into a future that is now only months away.

'My artistry has seemed to naturally follow the evolution of my own life. Not intentionally, but the core of my heart as a songwriter is to write from the overflow,' shares Smith. 'This song marks a significant shift in a personal chapter, one that I imagine will inevitably show up in my music along the way.'

Both intimate and universal, 'Pink Champagne (demo)' captures a defining life moment while speaking to the experience of fathers everywhere who know the joy, anticipation and lifelong responsibility of raising a daughter. From seeing two pink lines appear to celebrating with family and friends to imagining tiny bare feet standing on his, Smith's lyrics move effortlessly from the excitement of discovering they're having a girl to picturing the many years of fatherhood that lie ahead.

'This demo of 'Pink Champagne' is intentionally simple and straightforward,' adds Smith. 'I'm excited about the uniqueness of the concept, but I also think there's something about the song that all girl dads can relate to.'

As Smith and Leah prepare for their daughter's arrival, 'Pink Champagne (demo)' offers a personal glimpse into the anticipation surrounding one of the biggest moments of their lives – and a song that will forever be tied to the moment they learned their world was about to change.

Whether capturing moments of joy or sharing heartfelt stories, Smith continues to prove himself as one of Country music's most compelling voices, pairing honeyed vocals and timeless melodies with an old-soul perspective and the rare ability to transform personal experiences into universally relatable anthems. A true songwriter at his core, Smith brings grit, resilience, and heart to every song, honoring Country's roots while carving out a distinct sound that bridges generations with authenticity and soul.

The chart-topping singer/songwriter is currently on the road providing direct support for Thomas Rhett's THE SOUNDTRACK TO LIFE TOUR, bringing his fresh live show to fans.

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