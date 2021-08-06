Concrete Castles Announces Debut Album

Alternative band Concrete Castles has announced their highly anticipated debut album Wish I Missed U, out September 17th via Velocity Records / Equal Vision Records. Additionally, they have shared the title track, which features Circa Survive's Anthony Green, streaming below. Pre-orders are now available here: velocity.lnk.to/wish-i-missed-u.

"'Wish I Missed U' was a lucky song for us, we almost didn't put it on the album & decided last minute to record this song... it has quickly become our favorite and the title track of our album!" the band shares. "Hearing this all come together from the demo to now an amazing collaboration we got to do with Anthony Green has been so cool!"

They continue: "To say we've been waiting a long time for you to hear this album would be such an understatement! We've been writing this album for almost 4 years now & in the recording/production process for about a year. We're all so proud of what we created & couldn't have asked for a better team to do it with! We can't wait for you all to hear Wish I Missed U, it's almost here!!!"

Concrete Castles has also announced that they will be touring this fall with Against The Current. Fans can catch them on the road following their performance at Bonnaroo this September in Orlando, Dallas, Los Angeles, and more. For a full list of shows, please see below or visit: www.concretecastles.band.

"Wish I Missed U" comes on the heels of recent singles "Porcelain," "Just a Friend" and "Half Awake," which have together amassed over 1.2 million views on Youtube.

Like The Killers and Imagine Dragons before them, Concrete Castles started as a cover band. Except instead of honing their skills off the strip in Las Vegas, they've been building their cover presence on YouTube. The result is over 1 Million YouTube Subscribers and a quarter billion streams.

While the success from doing covers has been gratifying, the band learned that the more you cover and dissect pop and rock classics, the more you understand what about them works. Despite their young ages-vocalist Audra Miller is only 19, drummer Sam Gilman and guitarist Matt Yost are both 20-the trio possess a profound instinct for the intricacies of song construction.

The band began writing their own original music and brought in John and Stephen Gomez (of TWIN XL) to produce the new album and help bring those songs to life. Their yet to be released debut has already landed on many prominent "Most Anticipated" lists.

Concrete Castles has also worked with songwriters including Blake Harnage (PVRIS), Tyler Smyth (Lights, Blessthefall), Jayden Seeley (With Confidence), Mark Maxwell (Lindsey Stirling, Afrojack), Esjay Jones (Alient Ant Farm, Frank Zummo).

Concrete Castles ultimately shaped a dynamic sound that speaks to the eclectic nature of the band, whose members grew up on everything from country (Miller) to '80s hair metal (Yost) to classic rock and emo (Gilman). Now the band is ready to show everyone what they've learned.

The band will release their debut album Wish I Missed U on September 17th via Velocity Records / Equal Vision Records. For more information or to pre-order, please visit: velocity.lnk.to/wish-i-missed-u.

