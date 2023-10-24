Compelling Sister Trio the Castellows Sign Deal With Warner Records / Warner Music Nashville

Their new single “No. 7 Road” marks a new era for a band bringing a literal meaning to the phrase, “family tradition.”

By: Oct. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Compelling Sister Trio the Castellows Sign Deal With Warner Records / Warner Music Nashville

Neo-Traditional Country music trio, The Castellows, will now call Warner Records and Warner Music Nashville their label home.

The Castellows, comprised of sisters Ellie (lead guitar), Powell (banjo) and Lily (vocals), began to turn heads of music industry insiders in January 2023. When spring arrived the band had received interest from entities across the entire music industry, coast to coast.

Warner Records’ Co-Chairman & CEO, Aaron Bay-Schuck shares “From the moment we met The Castellows, we knew they were the real deal. Not only was their talent and star power immediately apparent, but they were also unapologetically themselves.

The personality that Ellie, Lily, and Powell display with their social posts and the stories they tell with their music are consistent with who they are in real life, and it's this authenticity along with their determination and drive to be truly great that will make them an unstoppable force. Going on this journey in partnership with Cris Lacy, Ben Kline, and the whole Warner Nashville company, along with Chris Kappy and the Make Wake team, makes it all even more exciting and rewarding.”

“Every moment spent in the presence of The Castellows is nothing short of captivating,” exclaims Warner Music Nashville’s Co-Chair & Co-President, Cris Lacy. “Their sibling harmony, their musical prowess, and their songs - that tell not only their own stories, but generational truths about their family – combine to create a sound that is genuine and original. Ellie, Lily and Powell are superstars. Full Stop.”

The band spent the summer of 2023 writing and recording, and this week the world gets to taste the first fruit yielded from that labor with The Castellows’ debut song “No. 7 Road” (written by The Castellows, Hillary Lindsey), available now.

The release of “No. 7 Road” marks a new era for a band bringing a literal meaning to the phrase, “family tradition.” The three sisters from a cattle farm in Georgia have now taken their first step on the modern country music stage, times three.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Taylor Swift Unveils the Complete 1989 (Taylors Version) Tracklist Photo
Taylor Swift Unveils the Complete '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Tracklist

Taylor Swfit has unveiled the re-recorded version of her Grammy-winning album '1989.' The album includes all 16 songs from the original deluxe album and five new songs 'From the Vault.' There are no collaborations on 'Taylor's Version' of '1989,' sticking with the original album's outline. Swift worked on the new vault tracks with Jack Antonoff.

2
PoC Studios & New Breed Form Joint Venture To Manage Asian Artists In U.S. Photo
PoC Studios & New Breed Form Joint Venture To Manage Asian Artists In U.S.

New Breed currently manages many top artists from Japan, Thailand, Philippines, Korea and U.S. The partnership will showcase New Breed's amazing roster of international artists and expand their global footprint by including musicians from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and other countries across Asia and Africa.

3
Phoebe Go Releases New Single Something You Were Trying Photo
Phoebe Go Releases New Single 'Something You Were Trying'

Phoebe Go releases a new single and announces 2024 tour dates in her latest update. Produced by ARIA nominated Simon Lam (Charli XCX, Cub Sport, Allday, Juice Webster, Gretta Ray), “Something You Were Trying” is the first single from the Melbourne alt/indie artist's debut album.

4
Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album Kaien Photo
Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Kaien'

Featuring production from the likes of Dan Farber (Lizzo, Tkay Maidza, Dragonette), Os Young (Xenia Manasseh, Ray Vaughn), and Sonic Major (Chxrry22, Dreamville, Don Toliver), Kaien’s signature songwriting shines through on each of the record’s 12 tracks, intertwined with “Tell No One” and previous releases “Black Ice'' and “I Lay.”

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New TracksTaylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next MonthALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next Month
Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Kaien'Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Kaien'
Kelly Clarkson to Host & Perform at NBC's CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER Tree-Lighting SpecialKelly Clarkson to Host & Perform at NBC's CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER Tree-Lighting Special

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE COTTAGE
THE LION KING