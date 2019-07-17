Colorado Music Festival Announces Series of 'Tiny Rock Concerts'
Colorado Music Festival has launched a series of "Tiny Rock Concerts" performed by members of the 2019 Colorado Music Festival Orchestra and guest artists at Boulder's Chautauqua Park trailhead, on the west side of the Ranger Cottage.
These classical pop-up concerts, performed with the flatirons of Boulder ("rocks") as a backdrop, provide a unique opportunity for the public to experience the world-class talent of the orchestra and individual musicians of the 2019 Colorado Music Festival.
The performances are free and will run approximately 10 minutes. The following is the schedule of remaining performances to date. For additional concerts as they are scheduled, please visit the website.
|
Date & Time
|
Performer
|
Instrument
|
Role in 2019 Festival
|
Home Orchestra
|
Saturday, July 20 at 9 a.m.
|
Stefan Jackiw
|
Violin
|
Guest artist
|
No home orchestra
|
Monday, July 22 at 9 a.m.
|
Byron Hitchcock
|
Violin
|
Orchestra
|
Opera Colorado
|
Wednesday, July 24 at 9 a.m.
|
Jeff Work
|
Trumpet
|
Orchestra
|
Oregon Symphony (Portland)
|
Eric Berlin
|
Trumpet
|
Orchestra
|
Albany Symphony
|
Catherine Turner
|
Horn
|
Orchestra
|
L'Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal
|
Donna Parkes
|
Trombone
|
Orchestra
|
Louisville Orchestra
|
John DiCesare
|
Tuba
|
Orchestra
|
Seattle Symphony
|
Friday, July 26 at 9 a.m.
|
Olav Van Hezewijk
|
Oboe
|
Orchestra
|
New Haven Symphony, principal
|
Zachary Hammond
|
English Horn
|
Orchestra
|
Charleston Symphony Orchestra, principal oboe
|
Marta Boratgis
|
Oboe
|
Orchestra
|
New Haven Symphony
|
Friday, July 26 at 9:30 a.m.
|
Kian Soltani
|
Cello
|
Guest artist
|
No home orchestra
"The 'Tiny Rock Concerts' are a fun new addition this year. While our season runs for six weeks with robust and varied classical musical programming, we have not had many opportunities to feature the individual talent of our orchestra members," said Colorado Music Festival executive director Elizabeth McGuire. "The 'Tiny Rock Concerts' provide a chance for the public to have an intimate experience with musicians who have arrived from all over the world to join the Colorado Music Festival in Boulder, many of whom are principal players in their home orchestras."
The Colorado Music Festival takes place from June 27 through August 3 at Chautauqua Auditorium, offering 20 diverse performances of orchestral and chamber music by the Colorado Music Festival Orchestra and guest artists, alongside educational programming.
The Festival features 96 world-class musicians from around the country who arrive in Boulder to perform as the Colorado Music Festival Orchestra under the direction of Peter Oundjian. Additionally, 18 guest artists perform throughout the season with the orchestra.
The Tiny Rock concerts will be posted to the Colorado Music Festival Facebook page following each concert.
For more information about CMF, or to purchase tickets, visit ColoradoMusicFestival.org or call 303-440-7666.