Colorado Music Festival Announces Series of 'Tiny Rock Concerts'

Colorado Music Festival has launched a series of "Tiny Rock Concerts" performed by members of the 2019 Colorado Music Festival Orchestra and guest artists at Boulder's Chautauqua Park trailhead, on the west side of the Ranger Cottage.

These classical pop-up concerts, performed with the flatirons of Boulder ("rocks") as a backdrop, provide a unique opportunity for the public to experience the world-class talent of the orchestra and individual musicians of the 2019 Colorado Music Festival.

The performances are free and will run approximately 10 minutes. The following is the schedule of remaining performances to date. For additional concerts as they are scheduled, please visit the website.

Date & Time Performer Instrument Role in 2019 Festival Home Orchestra Saturday, July 20 at 9 a.m. Stefan Jackiw Violin Guest artist No home orchestra Monday, July 22 at 9 a.m. Byron Hitchcock Violin Orchestra Opera Colorado Wednesday, July 24 at 9 a.m. Jeff Work Trumpet Orchestra Oregon Symphony (Portland) Eric Berlin Trumpet Orchestra Albany Symphony Catherine Turner Horn Orchestra L'Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal Donna Parkes Trombone Orchestra Louisville Orchestra John DiCesare Tuba Orchestra Seattle Symphony Friday, July 26 at 9 a.m. Olav Van Hezewijk Oboe Orchestra New Haven Symphony, principal Zachary Hammond English Horn Orchestra Charleston Symphony Orchestra, principal oboe Marta Boratgis Oboe Orchestra New Haven Symphony Friday, July 26 at 9:30 a.m. Kian Soltani Cello Guest artist No home orchestra

"The 'Tiny Rock Concerts' are a fun new addition this year. While our season runs for six weeks with robust and varied classical musical programming, we have not had many opportunities to feature the individual talent of our orchestra members," said Colorado Music Festival executive director Elizabeth McGuire. "The 'Tiny Rock Concerts' provide a chance for the public to have an intimate experience with musicians who have arrived from all over the world to join the Colorado Music Festival in Boulder, many of whom are principal players in their home orchestras."

The Colorado Music Festival takes place from June 27 through August 3 at Chautauqua Auditorium, offering 20 diverse performances of orchestral and chamber music by the Colorado Music Festival Orchestra and guest artists, alongside educational programming.

The Festival features 96 world-class musicians from around the country who arrive in Boulder to perform as the Colorado Music Festival Orchestra under the direction of Peter Oundjian. Additionally, 18 guest artists perform throughout the season with the orchestra.

The Tiny Rock concerts will be posted to the Colorado Music Festival Facebook page following each concert.

For more information about CMF, or to purchase tickets, visit ColoradoMusicFestival.org or call 303-440-7666.





