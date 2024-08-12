Colin Hay Leads Grammy Award-Winning Men At Work on U.S. Headlining Tour This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Grammy Award-winning rock band Men At Work, led by original member Colin Hay, will embark on a U.S. headlining tour this fall.

Formed in Melbourne in 1979 and best known for breakthrough hits such as "Down Under", "Who Can It Be Now?", "Be Good Johnny", "Overkill", and "It's a Mistake", Men At Work achieved a global success as a Grammy-winning, multi-platinum selling act before disbanding in 1985.

Due to demand, members Colin Hay and Greg Ham reunited in 1996, and revived Men At Work, touring the world until 2002.

Following the death of Greg Ham, and while touring Europe as part of Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band in 2018, Colin Hay again entertained the idea of touring once more as Men At Work.

“Night after night, audiences came out to see and hear the true icon that Ringo is and showed only love and appreciation for all the All Starrs and their respective songs,” recalls Hay. “I was curious to find out if Men At Work still had an audience and how many of them there were.”

Since 2019, Colin Hay has sporadically toured and played under the Men At Work banner including a stint in 2022 with John Waite and Rick Springfield. With his LA-based group of musicians, he plays an almost exclusively Men At Work set, including all the hits and dearly loved songs, which thankfully seem to have stood the test of time.

The current touring line up of Men At Work is Jimmy Branly on drums, Yosmel Montejo on bass, and SanMiguel on guitar, all originally hailing from Cuba. On sax, flute and keyboards is Scheila Gonzalez, and Cecilia Noël on harmony vocals and percussion.

Says Colin, “I love playing in this band. Not only do we play well together, but we travel well also, which has equal importance. So, off we go on our merry way around this fair land, in the month of October 2024. Very much looking forward to it.”

MEN AT WORK U.S. TOUR DATES

OCT 10 / DALLAS, TX @ Longhorn Ballroom

OCT 11 / NEW ORLEANS, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans

OCT 12 / PEACHTREE CITY, GA @ Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater (The Fred)

OCT 13 / CHARLESTON, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

OCT 16 / JACKSONVILLE, FL @ Florida Theater

OCT 17 / MELBOURNE, FL @ Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts

OCT 18 / FORT LAUDERDALE, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts

OCT 19 / CLEARWATER, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

OCT 22 / RALEIGH, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

OCT 23 / VIRGINIA BEACH, VA @ Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

OCT 24 / CHARLOTTE, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

OCT 25 / PELHAM, TN @ The Caverns

OCT 29 / DENVER, CO @ Paramount Theatre

OCT 30 / SANTA FE, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center

NOV 1 / CHANDLER, AZ @ Chandler Center for the Arts

NOV 2 / ANAHEIM, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim

NOV 3 / DEL MAR, CA @ The Sound at Del Mar

Comments