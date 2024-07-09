Cold Specks Shares First New Track In Seven Years 'How It Feels'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Canadian singer, songwriter and producer Cold Specks (aka Al Spx) has returned with new track , “How It Feels,” her first release in seven years.

“How It Feels” is a raw and intimate reminder of Al Spx’ powerful voice, and finds the artist assuredly looking back on a difficult period in her life, with a clarity that time often brings to events.

Written with Chantal Kreviazuk (Drake / Kendrick Lamar), Spx explains, “How it Feels was written in 2019 at a time when I was struggling with money. I was struggling with my mind as well, and I was reflecting on my experiences. It was written one magical night in the dead of winter in a studio around midnight. It came together quite easily and Chantal is a gem.”

The potent new track was written as she contemplated a difficult period in her mental health which resulted in some time in the hospital before a bipolar diagnosis. The track was produced and performed by Al Spx, recorded by Graham Walsh (of Holy F*ck) and features piano by Johnny Spence, strings by composer Owen Pallett and brass by long-time collaborator Terry Edwards.

“How It Feels” is the first new music from Cold Specks since 2017’s Fool’s Paradise. It is a confident reminder of her electrifying vocals, first glimpsed on an unforgettable a capella performance on Later… with Jools Holland in 2011.

Since 2011, Cold Specks has mixed crackling, pared-down guitar blues, gothic soul, gospel and warm electronics in three albums which won Polaris and Juno Prize nominations: 2012’s I Predict A Graceful Expulsion, 2014’s Neuroplasticity and 2017’s Fool’s Paradise. Her musical stretch is vast and she has worked with esteemed artists such as Swans, Massive Attack, Moby and performed at Joni Mitchell’s birthday concert.

Photo credit: Ted Belton

