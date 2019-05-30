Cold Lazarus Captures Personnel Changes in Sophomore Album 'Colors And Lights'

Western New York based quartet Cold Lazarus will release its forthcoming sophomore album, Colors and Lights, on May 31. The album, a loose concept piece, is a follow-up to the band's self-titled debut album that was released in January of 2018.

Colors and Lights features seven tracks that capture a historical look at recent changes to the band's personnel. Cold Lazarus announced the departure of keyboard player/ founding member Drew Minton in late 2018. The band completed four songs during recording sessions with Minton shortly before he announced his departure. Minton was replaced by guitarist and keyboardist Jeremy Bunce. To complete the album, the band returned to the studio to record three shorter musical interludes with Bunce which have been interwoven between the tracks recorded with Minton. Colors and Lights is an accidental recorded documentation of a transitional period in Cold Lazarus' history.

Though sparse, lyrics point toward a narrative of loneliness, isolation and a search for belonging by whatever means necessary. The interlude tracks "Trepidation" and "Dimension Ascension" mark a foray into previously unexplored jamtronica territory for the band. The band continues to explore their unique brand of rock fusion featuring a unique blend of progressive, psychedelic, indie and funk.

"We're very proud of what we managed to create in Colors and Lights," said bassist Gavin Paterniti. " I think this album is a good indication of the huge strides we've made not only as musicians but as songwriters who are constantly striving to push into new creative territory. To me, the songs feel more organic and cohesive, and work well together within the framework of an album that is trying to tell a story. Colors and Lights is big step in the direction we want to be heading as artists."

Cold Lazarus has become a staple of the regional Western New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania music scene through notable appearances at Cobblestone Live!, The Gathering at Chaffee's, Whirlybird Music Festival, The Great Blue Heron Music Festival and Night Lights Music Festival. Cold Lazarus features guitarist/keyboardist Adam Gould, guitarist/keyboardist Jeremy Bunce, bassist Gavin Paterniti and drummer Marc Scapelitte. The band's relentless drive and determination to expand both musically and geographically has solidified Cold Lazarus as Western and Upstate New York's No. 1 band to watch.





Related Articles View More Music Stories