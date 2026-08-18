Coflo and Aya Moor to Release GIMME THAT EP via Soul Quest Records

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Soul Quest Records will release the Gimme That EP, pairing label mastering engineer Coflo with Egyptian-American vocalist, bassist and multidisciplinary artist Aya Moor. The EP arrives on 18 September 2026 and features three originals that blend deep, soulful house with Afro and jazz influences.

The EP opens with the title track, 'Gimme That,' which sets the tone with warm percussion, expressive live instrumentation and Aya Moor's vocal performance. 'Home' follows with a deeper, more reflective energy, while 'Try' rounds out the trio with uplifting grooves, soulful melodies and an organic warmth that bridges live performance and the dancefloor.

The package is completed with Coflo's 'Backside Mix' of Gimme That, a deeper, dubbed-out reinterpretation designed for late-night dancefloors, alongside radio edits of both Gimme That and Try.

Coflo has released music on labels including Local Talk, Yoruba Records, Nervous, Sacred Medicine and Freerange Records. Drawing on decades immersed in house dance and Capoeira culture, his productions are noted for their groove, soul and authenticity. Aya Moor brings her roots in jazz improvisation, live bass performance and electronic production to the collaboration, describing her sound as 'music as mantra, dance as ritual.'

Founded in Hackney, London, Soul Quest Records has established a reputation for championing deep, soulful house infused with jazz sensibilities. With Gimme That, the label continues its focus on collaboration, presenting a release described as timeless, heartfelt and effortlessly danceable.

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