Cody and the Blackouts New Single SISTER SISTER Out Now

Cody and the Blackouts are very pleased to announce that "Sister Sister", the first single from their forthcoming debut LP Gold (out 9.20) is out now!



On Gold - produced by Ethan Kaufmann (Avril Lavigne, Wild Party) and Brent Stranathan, and mixed by veteran Capitol Records engineer Chandler Harrod (John Mayer, Neil Young) - Cody & the Blackouts weave irresistible, melodic pop-rock with insightful and inventive lyrics to create a uniquely infectious, personality-charged songcraft that transcends conventional genre barriers.

Listen here:

Motivated by an abiding passion for tuneful, thoughtful pop-rock, singer-songwriter Hudock and multi-instrumentalist Brent Stranathan launched Cody & the Blackouts in 2017. Gold finds Hudock and Stranathan joined by guitarist Jimmy Holman, bassist Will Weissman, vocalist Joanna Hudock, as well as former band member and longtime collaborator Jordan Bennett on guitars and other instruments.



The creative team's collective talents lend gravity to the musical and emotional resonance of the record. "Most of these songs touch on the realities of watching time pass, and reassessing what really matters to you," Hudock observes. "I try to stay in a space where I can be honest about the fragile state in which I'm held together, and the struggle of just going through the motions in a world that you don't quite seem to fit."



Hudock grew up in Los Angeles with a father and older brother who were both songwriters. Hudock soon launched his own project, and in 2016 he linked up with multi-instrumentalist and composer Jordan Bennett to release a record titled The Great American Album.



Together, they recruited drummer Brent Stranathan and bassist Will Weissman to round out the lineup. When they entered the studio to record in 2017, they found the final piece of the puzzle: Hudock's wife Joanna, whose distinctive, expressive voice effortlessly raises the songs' emotional stakes.



The band had been playing together regularly for just over a year when they set out to record Gold. Following Bennett's move to Atlanta, the band was fortunate to add seasoned session guitarist/songwriter Jimmy Holman into the fold. "I've been honing my craft for a long time now," says Hudock. "There's tremendous value for me in creating something that I felt was truly great and leaving behind a record of my existence. Material success is always great, but my true joy is in the process and creation."







