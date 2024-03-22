Cody Jinks to Release New Album 'Change The Game'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multi-platinum, award-winning independent artist Cody Jinks' anticipated new album, Change The Game, is out today via his own label, Late August Records, in partnership with The Orchard. Stream/purchase HERE.

In celebration of the release, Jinks will perform on “Fox & Friends” tomorrow morning and also serve as Grand Marshal for the Focused Health 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race tomorrow afternoon at Circuit of The Americas outside Austin, TX. Additionally, the #15 Ford car, driven by Hailie Deegan, will feature Cody Jinks graphics.

Produced by Ryan Hewitt (Red Hot Chili Peppers, ZZ Top) and Jinks' longtime bassist, Joshua Thompson, and recorded mainly at MOXE outside of Nashville, TN, Change The Game marks a new chapter for Jinks both personally and professionally, as he is now self-managed with a completely independent team.

Known for his electric live performances, Jinks will continue to tour through this fall including upcoming headline shows at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater, Los Angeles' Greek Theater, Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion, Chicago's Rosemont Theatre, New Braunfels' Whitewater Amphitheater (two nights), Minneapolis' The Armory, San Diego's Rady Shell at Jacobs Park and Las Vegas' Dolby Live at Park MGM (two nights) among many others.

He will also join Luke Combs as part of his “Growin' Up and Gettin' Old” stadium tour starting next month. See below for complete tour itinerary. Full details can be found at www.codyjinks.com.

Reflecting on the project, Jinks shares, “This is the most open and honest record I've ever recorded, I laid everything out.”

In addition to Jinks (vocals, acoustic guitar), Change The Game features Chris Claridy (acoustic guitar, electric guitar), David Colvin (drums, percussion), Drew Harakal (B3, piano, acoustic guitar, electric guitar), Jake Lentner (acoustic guitar, electric guitar), Joshua Thompson (bass) and Austin “Hotrod” Tripp (pedal steel, dobro). The record also includes a new version of Faith No More's “Take This Bottle,” featuring special guest Pearl Aday.

Jinks has always built his career on his own terms. Drawing on his unique musical background—growing up near Fort Worth, TX, where he cut his teeth in bars and honky-tonks as well as the influential local metal scene—Jinks learned to disrupt the status quo with an industrious, do-it-yourself approach. These experiences are reflected on Change the Game, as Jinks puts forth his signature outlaw country spirit with a new level of artistic maturity.

“One of the most beloved and successful independent voices in country music” (Wide Open Country), Jinks has amassed a loyal fanbase throughout his career, having sold over 2 million tickets to date. He's also released ten full-length albums that regularly chart near the top of Billboard Country and Independent Albums charts, garnered 3.5 billion streams across platforms and had eight songs certified RIAA Platinum or Gold, led by the double-platinum success of “Loud and Heavy.”

In recognition of this hard work, Jinks was named Music Row's 2023 Independent Artist of the Year—the second time he's received this honor.

CODY JINKS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

April 11—Cedar Rapids, IA—Alliant Energy Powerhouse*

April 12—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Field‡

April 13—Kalamazoo, MI—Wings Event Center*

April 27—Nashville, TN—Ascend Amphitheater†

May 2—Orange Beach, AL—The Wharf Amphitheater+

May 3—Jacksonville, FL—Everbank Stadium‡

May 4—Wilmington, NC—Oak Bank Pavilion+

May 10—San Antonio, TX—Alamodome‡

May 11—Dallas, TX—Dos Equis Pavilion^

May 17—Santa Clara, CA—Levi’s Stadium‡

May 18—Santa Barbara, CA—Santa Barbara Bowl†

May 19—Bakersfield, CA—Mechanics Arena†

May 31—Phoenix, AZ—State Farm Stadium‡

June 1—San Diego, CA—Rady Shell at Jacobs Park*

June 2—Los Angeles, CA—Greek Theater*

June 7—Salt Lake City, UT—Rice Eccles Stadium‡

June 8—Grand Junction, CO—Los Colonias Amphitheater#

June 9—Colorado Springs, CO—Broadmoor World Arena#

June 20—Charlotte, NC—Skyla Credit Union Amphitheater

June 21—Raleigh, NC—Red Hat Amphitheater

June 22—Richmond, VA—Virginia Credit Union Live

July 18—Canandaigua, NY—CMAC Amphitheater*

July 19—East Rutherford, NJ—Metlife Stadium‡

August 1—St. Louis, MO—St. Louis Music Park~

August 2—Cincinnati, OH—Paycor Stadium‡

August 3—Kansas City, MO—Starlight Theatre~

August 9—Houston, TX—NRG Stadium‡

August 16—Chicago, IL—Rosemont Theatre

August 17—Detroit, MI—Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

August 30—New Braunfels, TX—Whitewater Amphitheater

August 31—New Braunfels, TX—Whitewater Amphitheater

September 12—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheater

September 13—Gilford, NH—Banks of New Hampshire Pavilion

September 14—Bushkill, PA—Zakk Wylde Presents: Berzerkus 2024

September 19—Brandon, MS—Brandon Amphitheatre**

September 20—Tuscaloosa, AL—Mercedes Benz Amphitheatre**

September 21—Louisville, KY—Bourbon and Beyond Festival

October 5—Atlanta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

October 11—Omaha, NE—Liberty First Credit Union Arena**

October 12—Minneapolis, MN—The Armory**

December 6—Las Vegas, NV—Dolby Live at Park MGM‡‡

December 7—Las Vegas, NV—Dolby Live at Park MGM‡‡

*with special guest Blackberry Smoke

‡supporting Luke Combs

†with special guest The Steel Woods

+with special guests The Steel Woods and Erin Viancourt

^with special guests Blackberry Smoke and Tennessee Jet

#with special guests Ward Davis and Erin Viancourt

~with special guests The Steel Woods and Calder Allen

**with special guests The Cadillac Three and Calder Allen

‡‡with special guest Shane Smith and The Saints

Photo credit: Tyler Stubblefield