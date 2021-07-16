Cody Frost Unveils Debut EP 'It's Not Real'

Rising British artist Cody Frost returns today with the release of her debut EP, titled 'It's Not Real,' which includes the new single, "STOMACHACHES," putting a fresh twist on Cody's inventive mash-up of forward-thinking alt-pop and emo-flavoured emotional punch.



Listen to Cody Frost's debut EP 'It's Not Real' below.



With "STOMACHACHES," Cody finds the words to poetically articulate the lurching panic of anxiety, while the production also reflects that feeling as it builds into a frenetic burst of drum 'n' bass beats. As with her other recent tracks, producer Dan Weller (Enter Shikari, SikTh) helped bring Cody's vision to life. The song finds Cody reflecting on her time living above a pub in Burnley.



Of the new track Cody reveals, "I used to live above a pub and it got broken into a lot," she recalls. "It was a super scary time for me and I felt really unsafe and alone. This song is about living in that dark place and it having such a bad effect on the mental health of not just me, but everyone who lived there. I observed how toxic it felt, and wrote from both my perspective and that of one of my housemates. This spawned the bug idea: bugs being a materialised version of my anxiety, and other people's mental health issues."



The song is paired with an incredible new music video, directed by Naomi Kane which intersperses footage of Cody frenetically singing and writhing against a blank wall in an outfit she designed, and animated drawings conceptualized and drawn by Cody herself.



Watch the official music video for "STOMACHACHES" HERE.



Also included on the EP are recent releases, "HIGH/BYE", which Pigeons & Planes said was "the one that has us hooked," describing it as a "jolt of electricity," the poignant ballad "(I should) take better care" as well as her debut single, "verbal warnings". In the course of just four songs, Cody Frost proves her immense versatility by delivering electro-punk punch, unforgettable alt-pop hooks and sensitive balladeering. The eclectic sonics are unified by two things: Cody's unguarded approach to vulnerable experiences, and a superlative vocal.



"I've been afraid for what feels like my whole life," Cody explains. "When writing this EP, I wanted to dig into myself and say out loud things that I could never articulate before. I've been learning about my ADHD, depression and anxiety and wanted to tell people the things that I kept locked up, purely because I couldn't find the words before. This EP is about losing that childlike trust that you have in adults, and essentially coming to grips with being one myself."



Possessing a unique blend of being raw, real and remarkable, the 23-year-old stands out in a sea of aspiring talent, and has received critical acclaim from the likes of PAPER Magazine and Pigeons & Planes, the latter whom included Cody amongst their 'Best New Artists To Watch' list, adding to her burgeoning reputation. Her imminent breakthrough is further fuelled by extensive radio support at home in the UK, spanning Radio 1 (Jack Saunders, Mollie King, Gemma Bradley), BBC Introducing and Amazing Radio. Her streaming profile is just as strong, with an ascendent status on all key platforms. Highlights include hitting the cover of Misfits 2.0 and an add to Sad Songs at Spotify, while her three singles to date have featured on a remarkable total of 163 international Breaking Pop playlists at Apple Music.



While the EP feels like the sound of an artist who has emerged fully formed, it's the product of a long journey. Cody started busking in Manchester and sharing covers of songs from Frank Ocean, Nirvana and Slipknot on YouTube. Her career didn't begin to take shape until she was diagnosed with ADHD, which meant she could finally manage the condition and find a new focus. A steady succession of high profile fans have since emerged, most notably her favourite band growing up, Enter Shikari, plus Tyler Oakley, Sonique, Young Guns and Shamir. Cody, however, has remained grounded and continues to work as both a tattooist and an artist as her music career is beginning to explode.



Further insight into Cody's influences can be found in her latest playlist, in which Billie Eilish and Doja Cat co-exist next to the likes of Wolf Alice and Deftones.



As her music career is beginning to explode, Cody remains grounded and continues to work as both a tattooist and an artist. She has drawn the artwork to all of her releases herself, while her website offers a selection of signed limited edition A4 art prints.



