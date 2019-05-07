CoCo and the Butterfields Share MONSTERS Video

CoCo and the Butterfields have shared the video for their upcoming single and EP title track, 'Monsters', ahead of the EP's release on May 24th, as well as sharing details of an exciting house party gig competition.

Featuring footage from their recent tour with Blue October, the video showcases their unique, energetic and characterful performance, and comes ahead of the release of the single on May 17th, and the release of the EP on May 24th.

The band have also announced an exciting competition giving fans a chance to win a gig in their home. Fans can enter the competition by sharing the new 'Monsters' video on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

The track is the third to be taken from their upcoming EP, Monsters, following the release of previous singles 'Animals' and 'Puppets'. The EP was previously released as an acoustic collection of tracks and has now been re-recorded as a fully orchestrated representation of the band's creative evolution since their conception six years ago. The EP is available for pre-order now, including an instant grat of 'Animals' and 'Puppets'.

The band have also shared details of their extensive run of festival dates over the summer, including slots at Kendal Calling, Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival and The Long Road Festival amongst many others.

The shows come ahead of their own UK headline tour starting in October, which sees them play 14 dates around the country including a stop at London's Islington Assembly Hall.

CoCo and the Butterfields have built a strong reputation as a formidable live act, having been a staple of the touring circuit for a number of years, with past performances including festival slots at Glastonbury, Isle Of Wight and Bestival, and support slots for the likes of Bastille, King Charles, Scouting For Girls and Wheatus.

With a solid foundation of eclectic influence, live presence and masterly songwriting, 2019 looks set to be the year that catapults the band to new heights.

UK HEADLINE TOUR

October

3rd - London, Islington Assembly Hall

4th - Oxford, O2 Academy

5th - Nottingham, The Bodega Social Club

6th - Birmingham, O2 Academy 3

9th - Southampton, The 1865

10th - Brighton, The Hope & Ruin

11th - Honiton, The Beehive

16th - Norwich, Open

17th - Sheffield, O2 Academy 2

18th - Manchester, Gullivers

19th - Glasgow, The Hug and Pint

November1st - Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach2nd - Bristol, Thekla3rd - Plymouth, The Junction





