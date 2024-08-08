Cloud Cult's New Studio LP 'Alchemy Creek' Out Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cloud Cult’s new album, Alchemy Creek, have been released. Written and recorded in a tiny home in the middle of the woods, Alchemy Creek is a profound and untamed musical journey into both the literal and psychological wilderness.

With standout singles such as “The Universe Woke Up As You” and “As Beautiful As It Hurts”, the new album continues Cloud Cult's use of music as a way to heal and it explores themes of transformation and the interconnectedness of life, all while maintaining the band’s signature lush soundscapes and introspective lyrics. Alchemy Creek is both deeply personal and universally resonant.

Over the past two years, Minowa has been releasing a steady stream of songs and videos to the band’s Patreon base. This album is a culmination of work from that time and while Minowa was largely isolated throughout the process, he invited his bandmates out this past spring for recording sessions of Shannon Frid-Rubin (violin), Daniel Zamzow (cello), Sarah Perbix (French horn), Shawn Neary (trombone), and Jeremy Harvey (drums). The mastering of Alchemy Creek was done at Rare Form Mastering by Greg Reierson, who has mastered eight of Cloud Cult’s records.

This album comes out just ahead of Cloud Cult’s headlining slot on August 9th at the People Fest in Yuba, WI and then on August 28th Cloud Cult kick-off a headline tour at The Sinclair in Boston, MA that includes stops at Le Poisson Rouge in NYC, World Café Live in Philly, Neptune Theatre in Seattle, Aladdin Theater in Portland, OR and two nights at the Palace Theater in St. Paul.

Originally formed in Minnesota by Cloud Cult’s frontman Craig Minowa who started as a solo project, the band has since evolved into a seven person band that boasts a rich 11-album history. Since their inception, they have remained completely independent, releasing music via their own environmentally-conscious record label Earthology Records. The common thread through what they do as a creative collective is to explore the medicinal powers of music and art in life’s journey through pain, love, and catharsis.

The band is excited to bring the new music into the live arena with the upcoming tour that will have Cloud Cult delivering their unique indie-chamber rock via high energy performances in key cities throughout the US. Alchemy Creek Tour continues in January with more dates to be announced.

Confirmed Cloud Cult US Headline Tour Dates & Festivals:

August 9 @ People Festival in Yuba, WI

August 28 @ The Sinclair in Boston, MA

August 29 @ Le Poisson Rouge in New York, NY (Almost Sold-Out!)

August 30 @ World Café Live in Philadelphia, PA

August 31 @ Summer Entertainment Series in Fairfax, VA

September 12 @ Neptune Theatre in Seattle, WA

September 13 @ Aladdin Theater in Portland, OR

September 27 @ Palace Theater in St. Paul, MN

September 28 @ Palace Theater in St. Paul, MN (Sold-Out!)

Alchemy Creek Tour continues in January including Nashville, Atlanta, Durham, Charleston, & more

