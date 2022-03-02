Clinton Fearon And Naya Rockers Release New Single 'Guiding Star'

The pioneer of Roots Reggae music and legend Clinton Fearon looks toward love with his newest single "Guiding Star" out now on Naya Records. Reflecting back on the new single Clinton comments, "I love how the simplicity of the riddim carries the emotions all along the song, it brings back a lot of memories to heart and soul. I'm happy how the song turned out."



Cultural Icon, and Roots Reggae superstar, Jamaican Clinton Fearon found his musical roots in the late 60's in Kingston as the bassist, vocalist and lyricist of the mythic Gladiators. For 20 years he performed and penned iconic roots reggae songs with the renowned band. His musical development also brought him to the studio's of famed producers, as a session player, including Coxsone Dodd at Studio One, Lee 'Scratch' Perry's at Black Ark, Chanel One, Aquarius, Harry J, Randy's, to name a few. In these studios, Clinton Fearon composed some everlasting bass lines for well-known artists like Yabby You, Jimmy Riley, Max Romeo, Junior Byles and many others. The now Seattle based musician has found a new home with the latest single and with the esteemed producer and bassist Nathan Sabanayagam at Naya Records.



Naya Rockers is the house band for Naya Records, anchored by US-based drummer Nathan Sabanayagam, Bassist Nate Edgar, they have individually and together spent the past two decades touring and recording with the foundation of reggae including: The Skatalites, Stephen Marley, John Brown's Body, Kiddus I, Barrington Levy, Bushman, Earl Chinna Smith, Ernie Smith, Big Youth, Junior Reid, The Congos, Johnny Clarke, Ken Boothe, Mikey General, Tinga Stewart, The Toasters. As well as the next generation of rising reggae stars including: Kenyatta Hill, Asadenaki Livingston, Blakkamoore, Addis Pablo, Iba Mhar, Hector Lewis and Jah'Mila Smith. Today they present their newest collaboration with Clinton Fearon's "Guiding Star."



Track Listing:

1) "Guiding Star"

Credits:

Mixed by Zeke Stern @GreenLionCrew

Mastered by Will Holland @Chillhousestudios

Special thanks to @andybassford Nylon string Guitar and @jakepardee Electric Guitar and Binghi @maritimemusicstudio

About Naya Records:

After a ten year hiatus, Naya Records has officially re-launched and is back with releases with legendary Reggae artists such as Clinton Fearon and 2nd generation Reggae artists, Iba Mahr and Blakkamoore. With numerous large partnerships in place, such as Fender and their educational sector, Fender Play, we are bringing the roots of Reggae back with a revolution of positive vibes. Naya aims to set the standard for the new Reggae, Dancehall and Roots scene worldwide with a message spreading health, spiritual and environmental consciousness.



