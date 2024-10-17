Clay Aiken Previews New Holiday Album; First Music in Over a Decade

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Multi-platinum recording artist Clay Aiken is back with a stunning new version of the Bing Crosby classic “Do You Hear What I Hear?,” the first single from his highly anticipated Christmas album ‘Christmas Bells are Ringing,’ set to be released on November 22nd. Aiken’s unique interpretation infuses the classic carol with his signature vocal warmth and emotional depth making it a song for our times.

Written in 1962 by Noël Regney and Gloria Shayne as a plea for peace during the Cuban Missile Crisis, “Do You Hear What I Hear?” is timeless in its message, yet even more resonant today. Aiken reflects, “The whole American political climate over the past few years hasn't really given us much in the way of hope or optimism. As much as I wanted to believe I might be able to make some positive change in that world, I've realized that music often does a better job of that.”

Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Ron Fair, “Do You Hear What I Hear?” is the first release from Aiken’s first studio album in over a decade, following a hiatus from music which found Aiken running for Congressional office in North Carolina, and raising his now teenage son.

The album, ‘Christmas Bells are Ringing’, marks a return to the holiday music that solidified Aiken’s place as a household name in 2004, when his debut holiday album Merry Christmas With Love broke records, selling nearly 300,000 copies in its first week. That album went platinum, becoming the best-selling holiday album of 2004 and earning Aiken three Billboard Music Awards.

The new record boasts fresh takes on holiday staples like Nat King Cole’s “Caroling, Caroling” and Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime”, as well as a lush reinvention of “Merry Christmas, Darling” by the Carpenters (one of Clay’s musical inspirations) and a show-stopping rendition of “Pure Imagination” which reimagines the Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory-classic as a fitting soundtrack for the holiday season.

Clay Aiken is also set to perform at Sonic Sunshine’s special live-stream benefit event on October 18th, aimed at providing much-needed support and encouragement to those affected by the recent hurricanes. You can find more info HERE.

Clay Aiken’s rise to stardom began in 2003 as the runner-up on season two of American Idol. His debut single, “This Is the Night” debuted at #1 on Billboard's Hot 100, while his debut album Measure of a Man was certified triple platinum. Aiken has since sold millions of albums, launched national tours, starred on Broadway, and made his mark as a philanthropist and politician.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Merry Christmas With Love, Clay Aiken’s new album, ‘Christmas Bells are Ringing,’ promises to bring the same joy and spirit to listeners, making it the perfect soundtrack for the 2024 holiday season.

TRACK LISTING FOR ‘Christmas Bells are Ringing’

Merry Christmas, Darling It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year Caroling, Caroling Do You Hear What I Hear? Pure Imagination Ave Maria All Year Long Wonderful Christmastime Magic Moments On This Silent Night

ABOUT CLAY AIKEN

Clay Aiken most recently joined forces with friend and fellow American Idol Ruben Studdard for a highly anticipated North American, 82-date concert tour, reuniting the pair twenty years after their appearance on the show. Clay starred on Broadway in Ruben & Clay’s First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show at the Imperial Theater. The New York Times called the production ‘A Christmas Miracle’. This came ten years after Clay’s critically lauded Broadway debut in Monty Python's Spamalot. Catapulting to fame on season two of American Idol, he became the first Idol alum in history to have his first single debut at #1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, to have a single certified platinum and to have an album certified triple platinum. As a concert artist he’s played some of the most iconic venues in North America, including on the 2003 Independent Tour which Clay co-headlined with Kelly Clarkson.

Clay’s album, Measure Of A Man, also debuted at #1 with the highest first week sales by a debut artist. His 2004 holiday release, Merry Christmas With Love, set a record for the fastest selling holiday album of the SoundScan era and remains tied for the highest charting debut of a holiday album in Billboard history. He served 9 years as a UNICEF Ambassador and in 2003, he co-founded, with Diane Bubel, what is now the National Inclusion Project to advocate and increase opportunities for children with disabilities to be included in extracurricular activities (such as summer camps and after-school programs) with their non-disabled peers. Additional TV appearances include: 30 Rock, The Office, Scrubs, Days Of Our Lives, and Law & Order: SVU. Additional 2nd place finishes include: The Celebrity Apprentice in 2012 and the NC 2nd District US House race in 2014. Beyond all of his successes (and near successes) his proudest accomplishment remains his son, Parker.

Comments