Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Classical-Pop Composer And Musical Educator Bonnie Milne Releases New Single “Perception”

Following the international success of her album, "Anticipation" and standalone single, "New Beginnings" the renowned composer and pianist is releasing a new recording.

Nov. 07, 2022  

Classical-Pop Composer And Musical Educator Bonnie Milne Releases New Single “Perception”

Following the international success of her album, "Anticipation" and standalone single, "New Beginnings" the renowned composer and pianist is releasing a new recording.

Toronto-based songwriter, composer and musical educator, Bonnie Milne burst onto the international music scene in 2022, with her critically-acclaimed album, "Anticipation" and her Top 20 radio airplay charting single, "New Beginnings." Her unique blend of classical piano, strings and pop sensibilities landed Milne earned the musician nominations in the International Singer Songwriters Association, while helping her to earn more than 150K Spotify streams of her songs.

On November 11th, Bonnie Milne will release a brand new single with MTS Records, "Perception." The song is composed in Bonnie's signature musical style, with key changes and noticeable transitions in the melody. Creating "Perception" has been a cathartic experience for Bonnie, and she hopes that her fans can have the same experience while listening to the song.

"Perception' is a reminder to myself, to continue to see life's circumstances as leading to positive outcomes, and to be full of gratitude for the many blessings I do have," Bonnie says. "Musically, you will notice modulations and transitions in melody and key changes, which emulate the changes that happen in life."

"Perception" features award-winning artist Kevin Fox playing the cello and renowned musician Shane Guse playing the violin.

In addition to perfecting her own craft, Bonnie Milne is also passionate about nurturing budding musical experts from all walks of life. As a musical educator and instructor, she leverages her musical expertise to offer comprehensive learning opportunities for students so they can successfully discover their unique capabilities and grow as artists.

More details about Bonnie Milne and her new single 'Perception' can be seen at www.bonniemilne.com



Apple Music Live Presents A Performance From Nigerian Superstar Wizkid On November 14 Photo
Apple Music Live Presents A Performance From Nigerian Superstar Wizkid On November 14
Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum selling superstar Wizkid's recent performance at The Roundhouse in London will be available to stream on Apple Music in over 165 countries next Monday, November 14th at 12p PST / 3p EST / 8p UK time. 
The Righteous Brothers Return To Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, March 2023 Photo
The Righteous Brothers Return To Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, March 2023
Blue-eyed soul pioneers The Righteous Brothers are back! Bill Medley and Bucky Heard – The Righteous Brothers will perform at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 7:00PM.
HOME FREE - ROAD SWEET ROAD TOUR Announced At Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall In 2023 Photo
HOME FREE - ROAD SWEET ROAD TOUR Announced At Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall In 2023
Home Free's 'Road Sweet Road Tour' will perform at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 8:00PM.
The Head And The Heart Announce Seattle Benefit Concert Photo
The Head And The Heart Announce Seattle Benefit Concert
The Head And The Heart have announced an intimate hometown concert. Proceeds from the show will benefit the band’s Rivers and Roads Foundation, whose mission is to raise money for local Seattle-based music programs with an emphasis on equitable access to music education for youth, and mental health resources and support for musicians.

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


Country Artist And Air Force Captain Bree Jaxson Releases New Single 'With You' For Her ChildrenCountry Artist And Air Force Captain Bree Jaxson Releases New Single 'With You' For Her Children
November 7, 2022

Country artist Bree Jaxson has released her new single 'With You' in tribute to her children as she is away serving our country. The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms.
Aaron Carter's Final Album 'BLACKLISTED' to Be Released On All Streaming Sites TodayAaron Carter's Final Album 'BLACKLISTED' to Be Released On All Streaming Sites Today
November 6, 2022

In homage to Carter, the album's producers, Morgan Matthews and John Wyatt Johnson, have released the independent album on all streaming platforms. Carter's first album in six years, Blacklisted was recorded over a 12-month period, beginning in November 2021.
Aaron Carter Passes Away at 34Aaron Carter Passes Away at 34
November 5, 2022

Aaron Carter, a singer with credits both on and off-Broadway, has passed away at the age of 34. According to reports, he was found dead in his home in Lancaster, California on Saturday, November 5th.
Ex-Drummer Dagon Destroyer to Rejoin Society 1 On 'Exit Through Fear' 20th Anniversary TourEx-Drummer Dagon Destroyer to Rejoin Society 1 On 'Exit Through Fear' 20th Anniversary Tour
November 5, 2022

Shock Rock veterans Society 1 has announced that their former drummer Dagon Destroyer will be rejoining the band for their upcoming “Exit Through Fear” 20th-anniversary tour. A large portion of the dates will be on the 'Rise Of The Machines' tour with Static-X, Fear Factory, Mushroomhead and DOPE. Additional shows are still being booked.
Alt-Pop Artist On The Rise JMSEY Encourages Fans To Check-In On Each Other In “Best Friends”Alt-Pop Artist On The Rise JMSEY Encourages Fans To Check-In On Each Other In “Best Friends”
November 4, 2022

Not far off the heels of World Mental Health Day, alt-pop artist JMSEY ends his year with a down to earth yet wildly uplifting new hit that he hopes everyone will relate to. In 'Best Friends'