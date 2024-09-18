Classic Christmas Music Releasing on Collectible 7' Color Vinyl

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Some of the biggest holiday songs of all time will be released on collectible 7” color vinyl in time for the holidays. Available November 8 via UMe, Christmas music lovers and collectors alike can enjoy timeless yuletide classics from The Beach Boys, Brenda Lee, Burl Ives, Chuck Berry, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole and add a touch of vintage holiday spirit to their collections with these vibrant color vinyl records. Each 7” platter features a beloved holiday hit on the A-side and another festive favorite on the B-side, making these releases perfect for both enjoying and displaying. These limited-edition records are a celebration of the season and a tribute to the enduring appeal of these legendary artists. Pre-order all titles HERE.

7” color vinyls

The Beach Boys: “Little Saint Nick” / “Auld Lang Syne” on “Ice Blue” vinyl

Brenda Lee: “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” / “Papa Noel” on “Translucent Emerald” vinyl

Burl Ives: “A Holly Jolly Christmas” / “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” on “Opaque Snow White” vinyl

Chuck Berry: “Run Rudolph Run” / “Merry Christmas Baby” on “Evergreen” vinyl

Ella Fitzgerald: “Sleigh Ride” / “Jingle Bells” on “Apple Red” vinyl

Frank Sinatra: “Jingle Bells” / “Silent Night” on “Evergreen” vinyl

Nat King Cole: “The Christmas Song” / “Deck The Hall” on “Opaque Baby Blue” vinyl

The Beach Boys' classic Christmas songs “Little Saint Nick” and “Auld Lang Syne” epitomize the group’s unique ability to blend holiday cheer with their signature sunshiny sound. Originally featured on their 1964 holiday record, The Beach Boys’ Christmas Album, “Little Saint Nick” is a Santa-fied spin on “Little Deuce Coupe” while the traditional Scottish New Year’s Eve anthem “Auld Lang Syne” is imbued with a harmonically rich arrangement and the band’s trademark melodies.

Recorded when she was just 13 years old in 1958 and originally released to modest success, Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” has endured to become one of the most beloved holiday songs of all time. In December 2023, 65 years after the song was first released, it reigned supreme as the No. 1 song in the U.S., topping the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time. At the age of 78 Lee became the oldest artist ever to top the Hot 100, later breaking her own record a week later at the age of 79. “Rockin’” is backed with the Cajun Christmas tune “Papa Noel,” just like it was when originally released as a single.

With his smooth baritone and warm delivery, Burl Ives is synonymous with holiday music and his renditions of “A Holly Jolly Christmas” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer are two of his most beloved seasonal staples. The songs were first popularized in the classic 1964 television special, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” sung by Ives as Sam the Snowman, and deliver instant feel-good nostalgia.

Released in 1958, Chuck Berry’s “Run Rudolph Run” showcases the Father of Rock and Roll’s signature guitar riffs and inimitable vocals in the playful twist on the Christmas narrative. Its infectious rhythm and lively tempo have cemented it as a rock holiday staple. The R&B holiday standard, “Merry Christmas Baby,” is a more soulful, blues-infused take on Christmas cheer. With its smooth, emotive vocals and laid-back groove, it contrasts with Berry's usual rock exuberance, demonstrating his versatility and adding a touch of holiday romance to the season.

Ella Fitzgerald’s takes on “Sleigh Ride” and “Jingle Bells,” from her immortal 1960 album, Ella Wishes You A Swinging Christmas, exemplifies her remarkable ability to infuse classic holiday songs with her unique jazz style and vocal sophistication. “Sleigh Ride” captures the exuberance and whimsy of the winter season with its swinging rhythms and Fitzgerald’s smooth, playful delivery. The song’s lively tempo and engaging arrangement showcase her exceptional phrasing and dynamic range. Similarly, her rendition of “Jingle Bells” is a joyous and upbeat interpretation that injects a jazzy twist into the traditional carol.

Frank Sinatra’s interpretations of “Jingle Bells” and “Silent Night” from his beloved 1957 album, A Jolly Christmas From Frank Sinatra, highlight his unparalleled ability to bring a sophisticated touch to holiday music. On “Jingle Bells” the classic song is transformed with brilliant orchestration by Gordon Jenkins, a swinging rhythm and Sinatra’s strong, sonorous vocal. “Silent Night” is a beautifully sung interpretation of the traditional carol, with Sinatra perfectly capturing the spiritual essence of the holy season with his iconic voice.

Nat King Cole’s holiday classics, “The Christmas Song” and “Deck the Hall,” are timeless exemplars of his velvety vocal style and smooth, evocative interpretations. “The Christmas Song” (commonly known as “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire”), re-recorded and released in 1961 by Cole following several other successful versions is perhaps Cole’s most iconic holiday tune, capturing the warmth and nostalgia of Christmas with its rich, comforting melody and Cole’s tender delivery, backed by a full orchestra arranged and conducted by Ralph Carmichael. “Deck the Hall,” released on his 1960 album, The Magic Of Christmas, brings his joyful and spirited energy to the traditional carol. Together, these tracks highlight Cole's exceptional ability to evoke the full spectrum of holiday emotions.

