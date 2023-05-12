Clairo Reveals 'Live at Electric Lady' EP

The EP is the latest release in the Spotify and Electric Lady Studios series.

Today, artist, songwriter, and producer Clairo unveils her Live at Electric Lady EP, the latest release in the Spotify and Electric Lady Studios series.

The five-track EP features re-imagined versions of fan favorite hits from her discography and critically acclaimed sophomore album Sling, including "Bags," "Amoeba," "Zinnias," "Partridge," and "Blouse." Not to mention, Clairo's performance of "Amoeba" for the EP recording was her first time performing the song live on-camera.

Clairo says, "I'm extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to perform at Electric Lady. A huge thank you to everyone involved!"

Following the release of Sling, in 2022, Clairo embarked on her sold-out headlining North American tour, bringing the album to life live for her fans. Co-produced with Grammy® Award winning producer Jack Antonoff, Sling was recorded at Allaire Studios in Upstate New York and features 12-tracks. Stay tuned for more to come from Clairo in 2023.

Praised for her diary-worthy stories earmarked by her devilishly sharp commentary and angelically intimate vocals. The singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer has quietly threaded these stories into the fabric of popular culture since she first surfaced as a phenomenon out of her dorm bedroom.

Following the success of her 2018 debut, Diary 001 EP, Clairo unveiled her 2019 full-length debut album, Immunity (FADER Label). The now 22-year-old received critical acclaim from the likes of Billboard, The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, NME, NPR, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, and many more.

Beyond performing on TV shows like Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, and most recently The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she has notably sold out headline tours as well as joined the bills of Coachella and Lollapalooza.

Her growing catalog includes the platinum-certified "Pretty Girl" and gold-certified "4Ever" and "Flaming Hot Cheetos," in addition to "Are You Bored Yet?"-her platinum collaboration with Wallows. To date, she has amassed over 3 billion streams and counting. In 2021, she turns the page on the next chapter with her highly anticipated sophomore album, Sling-out everywhere now.

Listen to the new EP here:



