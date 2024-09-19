City and Colour to Embark on Australian Tour With Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In a huge coup, acclaimed Canadian singer, songwriter and performer City and Colour has announced that he will tour Australia in January 2025, alongside dynamic US eight-piece Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.

Playing shows from coast to coast, City and Colour will kick off an all ages* tour at Brisbane’s iconic Riverstage on Tuesday 14 January, before heading through Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. Local legend Alex Lahey will support on the East Coast and Adelaide dates, while Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys will warm audiences in Perth.

Frontier Members can access presale tickets from 10am local time on Tuesday 24 September, before the general public onsale opens at 11am local time on Wednesday 25 September. Head HERE for more information. ​

Having toured Canada together earlier this year to incredible acclaim, City and Colour and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are ready to deliver their extraordinary live show to audiences down under. ​

Tour Dates

TUESDAY 14 JANUARY- ​Riverstage | Brisbane QLD (Lic. All Ages)

THURSDAY 16 JANUARY- ​Hordern Pavilion | Sydney NSW (Lic. All Ages)

SATURDAY 18 JANUARY- ​Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne VIC (Lic. All Ages)

MONDAY 20 JANUARY- ​Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre | Adelaide SA (Lic. All Ages)

THURSDAY 23 JANUARY- ​Red Hill Auditorium | Perth WA (Lic. 13+)

On his last nationwide tour of Australia in 2023, City and Colour played intimate venues that sold out immediately, along with a string of appearances at SummerSalt Festival, stunning audiences with his trademark vocals, raw honesty and dialogue, talents that have endeared him to music lovers around the world since City and Colour’s inception in 2005. 2025 will mark Green’s nineteenth tour of Australia, having previously visited ten times as City and Colour, and another eight times with the band Alexisonfire.

City and Colour released his critically praised seventh studio album The Love Still Held Me Near last year. ​

Over the course of seven studio albums, City and Colour has compiled a canon ripe with songs born of adoration and devotion, amassing a legion of dedicated fans worldwide and garnering him three JUNOs, including two Songwriter of the Year awards, plus multiple triple, double, platinum and gold certifications in his native Canada.

One of the most recognisable forces in contemporary rock ‘n roll, eight-piece Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are an undeniable live act, most recently in Australia in 2023.

Since 2015, Rateliff has led his denim-clad, horn-flanked Night Sweats to stages across the globe, leaving awed audiences in their wake. Their combustible mix of soul and rock quickly cemented them as a rare generational band who balances ecstatic live shows with engrossing and rich records.

South Of Here, the fourth Night Sweats album reckons with a lifetime of pain and trauma and transforms it into a stirring and soul-baring rumination on love, loss, hope and resolve. Following And It’s Still Alright, Rateliff’s beloved 2020 solo LP, and The Future, The Night Sweat’s acclaimed 2021 release, the new album blends both sides of his immense talent: emotionally potent, vivid storytelling and the rugged, R&B revivalism that has powered the band to world-wide acclaim over the past decade.

Unrivalled talents, don’t miss City and Colour with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats when they tour Australia together for the very first time in January.

City and Colour photo credit: Vanessa Heins

