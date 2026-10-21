Citizen Zero Release NEW AMERICA Single

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Detroit rockers Citizen Zero are back with 'New America,' a hard-hitting new track that builds on the band's growing momentum, following the release of 'Queen of the Damned,' which earned a featured spot on SiriusXM Octane's Test Drive.

Featuring vocalist Josh Mayle, guitar virtuoso Sammy Boller, bassist Sam Collins and drummer John Dudley, the new single delivers the band's signature blend of explosive energy, sharp musicianship and modern rock intensity. Produced by Jim Kaufman (Return to Dust, Helmet, Everclear), 'New America' showcases Citizen Zero's continued evolution while delivering the powerful, riff-driven sound that has earned the band a dedicated following.

Continuing this new chapter, Citizen Zero will take the stage for their first hometown performance at The Shelter in Detroit on December 4. Fans can look forward to hearing 'New America' and 'Queen of the Damned' live, in addition to songs from their debut album State of Mind.

Sponsored by WRIF 101.1FM, tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here.

For more than a decade, Citizen Zero has stood as one of Detroit's best-kept secrets, building a loyal following throughout North America through touring and unforgettable live performances. The quartet-comprised of vocalist Josh Mayle, guitar virtuoso Sammy Boller, bassist Sam Collins and drummer John Dudley-broke onto the national stage with their 2016 debut album State of Mind, featuring the breakout rock radio hit 'Go (Let Me Save You),' which introduced audiences across the country to Citizen Zero's electrifying musicianship and impressive sound.

That momentum quickly translated to the road, where Citizen Zero earned a reputation as a dynamic and commanding live act while sharing stages with some of rock's biggest artists, including Halestorm, ZZ Top, Royal Blood, Highly Suspect and Black Stone Cherry. The band also appeared at major rock festivals across the country, further establishing Citizen Zero as one of modern rock's most compelling rising acts.

Last month, Citizen Zero launched their next chapter with 'Queen Of The Damned,' exactly 10 years after the release of State of Mind. Produced by acclaimed producer Jim Kaufman, the track is a modern rock anthem that combines the soaring melodies, unforgettable riffs and undeniable energy that have defined Citizen Zero from the beginning while pushing the band into bold new territory.

'Queen Of The Damned' and 'New America' represent more than simply the latest releases from Citizen Zero. It signals the beginning of a new era for a band that has never lost sight of what makes rock music powerful in the first place. There is no attempt to recreate the past or simply capitalize on nostalgia. Instead, Citizen Zero is embracing its history while moving decisively forward with the same chemistry and conviction that first put the band on the map.

With the latest singles, a hometown live return set for December 4 and more new music on the horizon, Citizen Zero is officially entering its next chapter. 'Queen Of The Damned' is available via all digital service providers now.

Photo Credit: Porsche Aremia











Photo Credit: Porsche Aremia

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