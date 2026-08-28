Citizen Zero Release Music Video For QUEEN OF THE DAMNED

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Detroit rockers Citizen Zero have unveiled the official music video for their new single, 'Queen Of The Damned.' Shot and edited by Full Send Studios, the visual companion brings the song's energy to life while capturing the band's live intensity that has defined Citizen Zero throughout their career.

Citizen Zero has also announced their first live show as part of this new chapter, set for December 4 at The Shelter in Detroit. The performance will give fans the opportunity to experience 'Queen Of The Damned' live as well as songs from their debut State of Mind. Sponsored by WRIF 101.1FM, tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.

For more than a decade, Citizen Zero has stood as one of Detroit's best-kept secrets, building a loyal following throughout North America through touring and live performances. The quartet-comprised of vocalist Josh Mayle, guitar virtuoso Sammy Boller, bassist Sam Collins and drummer John Dudley-broke onto the national stage with their 2016 debut album State of Mind, featuring the breakout rock radio hit 'Go (Let Me Save You),' which introduced audiences across the country to Citizen Zero's electrifying musicianship and sound.

That momentum quickly translated to the road, where Citizen Zero earned a reputation as a dynamic and commanding live act while sharing stages with rock artists including Halestorm, ZZ Top, Royal Blood, Highly Suspect and Black Stone Cherry. The band also appeared at major rock festivals across the country, further establishing Citizen Zero as one of modern rock's rising acts.

Earlier this month, Citizen Zero launched their next chapter with 'Queen Of The Damned,' exactly 10 years after the release of State of Mind. Produced by Jim Kaufman, the track combines the soaring melodies, riffs and energy that have defined Citizen Zero from the beginning while pushing the band into new territory.

'Queen Of The Damned' represents more than simply the next release from Citizen Zero. It signals the beginning of a new era for a band that has never lost sight of what makes rock music powerful in the first place. There is no attempt to recreate the past or simply capitalize on nostalgia. Instead, Citizen Zero is embracing its history while moving decisively forward with the same chemistry and conviction that first put the band on the map.

With the official music video now released, a hometown live return set for December 4 and more new music on the horizon, Citizen Zero is officially entering its next chapter.

'Queen Of The Damned' is available via all digital service providers now.

Photo Credit: Porsche Aremia



Photo Credit: Porsche Aremia

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