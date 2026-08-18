Butcher Babies to Release New Album NIGHTBLOOM via Judge & Jury Records

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Metal band Butcher Babies have announced their new album, NIGHTBLOOM, due out October 2nd via Judge & Jury Records. Along with the album announcement, the band has unveiled the official music video for their latest single, 'Blame It on the Wind,' offering fans another preview of the release.

A Powerhouse Production Team

NIGHTBLOOM was produced by acclaimed hitmaker Howard Benson, whose extensive credits include some of the biggest names in modern rock and metal (My Chemical Romance, Skillet, Daughtry, Halestorm, etc.). Joe Rickard, Neil Sanderson and Henry Flury served as co-producers, while Cameron Pierce Mizell and Evan McKeever provided additional production on 'Songbird.'

Heidi Shepherd shares about writing the album,

'A couple of years ago, I found myself in a web of darkness that I couldn't shake. A vicious cycle of self loathing and doubt, all while my support system did everything in their power to remind me of who I am. I desperately wanted to see in myself what they saw in me. I needed a way to look in the mirror and find love for who was looking back at me. So, I shut off social media, and for the first time in my life, I started therapy.'

'Therapy sent me down a rabbit hole that I didn't know existed. Over the course of a year, I was flooded with memories of trauma and emotions that I had suppressed. I started to feel that in this overwhelming darkness, these memories needed a way out. So, I started writing. I wrote about my failure of a 'perfect' marriage over 20 years ago. I wrote about the stormy canyon road that sent us to divorce. I wrote about watching the love of my life fall in love with someone else in front of me. I wrote about a one-night stand that has haunted me for decades. I wrote about a former boyfriend who took his own life. I wrote about Mormon religion ostracizing me while their members, and my neighbors shamed my family for supporting me. And even more currently, I wrote the abandonment of losing a best friend of 20 years. I wrote about moments that I didn't realize held so much weight on my heart until we tore that fer open in therapy.'

'While, reliving and experiencing some of my darkest moments, I started to finally bloom. These songs grew and took on life in the dark. In writing these songs, I was able to turn negative experiences in my life into something positive, which in turn gave these memories a new place to live. Moments that I can look at and think 'Wow, I survived that. I bloomed in the darkest moments of my life.. My 'NIGHTBLOOM'.

This new album isn't about the suffering, it's about the survival.

These songs were born from memories of heartbreak, uncertainty, betrayal, and pain. But they're not just about those subjects, they're more about what grew because of them. This album, 'NIGHTBLOOM', is a reminder that not everything beautiful needs perfect sunshine to flourish. Sometimes the most meaningful parts of life begin in the darkest seasons.'

'Writing with purpose. That was the overall theme of this album. Each part, layer, lyric was crafted with purpose and focus. Nothing was unimportant. Every detail was created to tell a story with a singular voice. NIGHTBLOOM is our most important work we've ever done in Butcher Babies,' adds Henry Flury.

NIGHTBLOOM showcases Butcher Babies at their most focused and dynamic, combining the band's signature aggression with soaring melodies and a modern production that pushes their sound forward. The band continue to cement their place among modern metal's most formidable forces. The new album captures the band's evolution while retaining the unapologetic energy, commanding vocals, and crushing instrumentation that have defined their career.

'Blame It on the Wind', the latest single from the album, is already gaining significant momentum at rock radio, including strong support from SiriusXM Octane, building anticipation for the full-length album's October 2nd release.

Butcher Babies will continue their extensive 2026 world tour with a nationwide U.S. run alongside Chad Gray (Mudvayne, Hellyeah) beginning in late summer and extending into the fall. The band will also appear at Louder Than Life in Kentucky, bringing their high-energy live show to fans across the country. The band's reputation as a live act has remained one of their defining characteristics, earning them repeat festival appearances and loyal fans worldwide.

Tracklist

1. Lost in Your Touch

2. Sincerity

3. Blame it on the Wind

4. Broken & Beautiful

5. Are You Waiting Up?

6. Black Clouds Over Georgia

7. Fever In My Neck

8. Songbird

9. Leaving California

10. Black Dove

Tour Dates

8/22 @ Gathering Of The Juggalos in Mack's Creek, MO — w/ Chad Gray

8/28 @ The Castle Theatre in Bloomington, IL

8/29 @ Voodoo Lounge in Kansas City, MO

8/30 @ Wooly's Des Moines, IA

9/1 @ Delmar Hall in St. Louis, MO

9/2 @ Bourbon Theatre in Lincoln, NE

9/3 @ Varsity Theater in Minneapolis, MN

9/5 @ The Rave/ Eagles Club in Milwaukee, WI

9/6 @ Outset in Chicago, IL

9/8 @ The Venue in Cadillac, MI

9/9 @ House of Blues Cleveland in Cleveland, OH

9/11 @ Big Night Live in Boston, MA

9/12 @ The Paramount in Huntington, NY

9/14 @ Theatre of the Living Arts in Philadelphia, PA

9/15 @ Irving Plaza in New York, NY

9/17 @ Rosina Theatre Presented by Citizens in McKees Rocks, PA

9/18 Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival — w/ Chad Gray

10/5 @ House of Blues San Diego in San Diego, CA

10/6 @ Observatory in Santa Ana, CA

10/7 @ Fremont Country Club in Las Vegas, NV

10/8 @ The Rock in Tucson, AZ * Headlining Show

10/9 @ Jake's in Lubbock, TX * Headlining Show

10/10 @ Aztec Theatre in San Antonio, TX

10/11 @ White Oak Music Hall in Houston, TX

10/12 @ The Studio at the Factory in Dallas, TX

10/14 @ House of Blues New Orleans in New Orleans, LA

10/16 @ OCC Road House and Museum in Clearwater, FL

10/17 @ Heartwood in Gainesville, FL * Headlining Show

10/18 @ The Fillmore Charlotte - The Underground in Charlotte, NC

10/19 @ Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA

10/20 @ Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, TN — Headlining Shows

10/21 @ Minglewood Hall in Memphis, TN

10/23 @ The Shrine in Tulsa, OK

10/24 @ Diamond Ballroom in Oklahoma City, OK

10/25 @ Black Sheep in Colorado Springs, CO

Butcher Babies have spent more than a decade carving out their own unmistakable place in heavy music. Formed in 2009 and hailing from Las Vegas, NV, the band has built a reputation on explosive live performances, fearless experimentation, and a sound that refuses to be confined to a single genre. Blending the aggression of thrash and groove metal with soaring melodic hooks, a punk-rock attitude, and an ever-evolving range of influences, Butcher Babies have become a force all their own.

The band made an immediate impact with their 2013 debut, Goliath, introducing audiences to their raw energy and uncompromising approach. They continued to expand their sound through Uncovered (2014), Take It Like a Man (2015), Lilith (2017), and the 2023 double album Eye for an Eye... / ...'Til the World's Blind. Across each release, Butcher Babies have consistently pushed beyond expectations, embracing heavier extremes, anthemic melodies, and increasingly personal and dynamic songwriting.

Now, Butcher Babies are entering their most exciting chapter yet. Their infectious new singles released through Judge & Jury Records offer the first glimpses into a bold new era for the band; one that feels heavier, more focused, more melodic, more vulnerable, and more fearless than ever before. Each new release reveals another side of what Butcher Babies have become, while hinting at what may be the band's most ambitious and promising record to date.

More than fifteen years into their career, Butcher Babies aren't interested in repeating the past. They're still evolving, still taking risks, and still challenging expectations of what this band can be. If their latest material is any indication, the next chapter isn't simply a continuation of the Butcher Babies story; it's the beginning of something entirely new.

Drawing inspiration from the crushing weight of Pantera and Slipknot to the genre-bending spirit of No Doubt, the band has never been interested in following a predetermined formula. That versatility has carried Butcher Babies around the world, where their relentless touring and high-octane performances have earned them a fiercely dedicated global fanbase and opportunities to share stages with some of the biggest names in heavy music.

About Judge & Jury

Judge & Jury is an artist/production team founded by multi-platinum record producer Howard Benson (My Chemical Romance, Skillet, Theory of a Deadman, Daughtry, Kelly Clarkson, Flyleaf, Halestorm, In Flames, etc.) & second to none active rock record holder Neil Sanderson (founder/songwriter/drummer of Three Days Grace). Howard and Neil started working together creatively when Howard produced One-X. He continued to work with the band and produced the albums Life Starts Now, Outsider, and EXPLOSIONS. With the combination of Howard's production and Neil's songwriting, they now have the most #1 songs at active rock radio in history. Still working with Three Days Grace, they also separately formed the production/artist/songwriting powerhouse known as Judge & Jury.

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...