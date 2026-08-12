Citizen Zero Releases New Single QUEEN OF THE DAMNED

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CITIZEN ZERO, the Detroit rock quartet, has released a new single titled QUEEN OF THE DAMNED, arriving exactly ten years after the band's 2016 debut album STATE OF MIND. The track was produced by Jim Kaufman and is available to stream, with an accompanying lyric video also released.

Produced by acclaimed producer Jim Kaufman, the track is a modern rock anthem that combines the soaring melodies, unforgettable riffs, and undeniable energy that have defined Citizen Zero from the beginning while pushing the band into bold new territory.

Stream 'Queen Of The Damned' here.

For more than a decade, Citizen Zero has stood as one of Detroit's best kept secrets, building a loyal following throughout North America through touring and unforgettable live performances. The quartet comprised of vocalist Josh Mayle, guitar virtuoso Sammy Boller, bassist Sam Collins and drummer John Dudley broke onto the national stage with State of Mind, featuring the breakout rock radio hit 'Go (Let Me Save You),' which introduced audiences across the country to Citizen Zero's electrifying musicianship and impressive sound.

That momentum quickly translated to the road, where Citizen Zero earned a reputation as a dynamic and commanding live act while sharing stages with some of rock's biggest artists, including Halestorm, ZZ Top, Royal Blood, Highly Suspect, and Black Stone Cherry. The band also appeared at major rock festivals across the country, further establishing Citizen Zero as one of modern rock's most compelling rising acts.

Now, a decade to the day after State of Mind first made its mark, Citizen Zero is channeling everything they have learned into what comes next. 'Queen Of The Damned' arrives with renewed energy and sharpened songwriting, delivering a polished yet aggressive sound courtesy of Kaufman that feels both unmistakably Citizen Zero and distinctly forward-looking.

'Queen Of The Damned' represents more than simply the next release from Citizen Zero. It signals the beginning of a new era for a band that has never lost sight of what makes rock music powerful in the first place. There is no attempt to recreate the past or simply capitalize on nostalgia. Instead, Citizen Zero is embracing its history while moving decisively forward, with the same chemistry and conviction that first put the band on the map.

The band plans to release an official music video for 'Queen Of The Damned' soon with more new music and touring on the horizon.

'Queen Of The Damned' is available via all digital service providers now.

CITIZEN ZERO is composed of vocalist Josh Mayle, guitarist Sammy Boller, bassist Sam Collins, and drummer John Dudley. The band's debut album STATE OF MIND included the rock radio hit Go (Let Me Save You), and the group has toured with acts including Halestorm, ZZ Top, Royal Blood, Highly Suspect, and Black Stone Cherry.

Photo Credit: Porsche Aremia



Photo Credit: Porsche Aremia

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