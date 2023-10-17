Cincinnati Band In The Pines Release Single 'Let It Slide'

Their forthcoming album, Painting By Numbers, will be out November 3rd, 2023.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 2 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things' Photo 3 Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things'
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date Photo 4 THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date

Cincinnati Band In The Pines Release Single 'Let It Slide'

Cincinnati Band In The Pines have released their new single, "Let It Slide," ahead of their new album Painting By Numbers. Their forthcoming album will be out November 3rd, 2023.

Produced by In The Pines, the group features Michael Shular (Guitar/Vocals), Charlie Horn (Guitar/Vocals), Alex Dungan (Drums/Vocals). Recorded in two sessions throughout July 2021 and March 2022, Painting By Numbers, In The Pines' upcoming release, was recorded at Futureappletree Studio Too by engineer Patrick Stolley.

Mixed by Dalton Allison (Post Animal) and Patrick Stolley (Futureappletree Studio Too), PBN twists the group's signature psychedelic sound into an atmosphere of fuzzy, distorted shoegaze. This album meticulously layers saccharine, philosophical vocals with heady guitar tones, steadfast yet varied bass lines, and powerful drums that frequently build into a shimmering wash of synthesizers.  

Lyrically, each song on Painting By Numbers is searching and introspective, at times evoking religious imagery and frequently expressing a restless but determined sense of motion. For example, the song “Let It Slide” culminates the band repeating “I just can't seem to let it be” before a rush of instrumentals closes the song, and the album is replete with motifs of wheels, breezes, and doors discussed over thrumming, repetitive drum and bass lines.

However, as choreographer Pina Bausch once said, “Repetition is not repetition…The same action makes you feel something completely different by the end.” This album is an incredible example of that effect, and each moment of repetition on Painting By Numbers is followed by a break in pattern that acts as a release of tension and masterfully articulates a fresh change in the album's direction.   

In “Liquid Cure,” they croon of a lover being “lost in the grand design.” Such a statement is reminiscent of the experience of listening to this album, an ecstatic blur of shoegaze-y melodies which break down to reveal songs that are structural, detailed, and complex—a work of art painted by numbers. The result is an album that is spiritual, intoxicating, reflective, catchy, and surely In The Pines' most nuanced work to date.  

Produced by In The Pines, Recorded/Engineered at Future Appletree Studio 2 by Patrick Stolley with additional Engineering by Eon Harris & Clarke Miller. Mastered by Greg Obis at Chicago Mastering Service. Tracks 5, 7, 9, and 10 mixed by Patrick Stolley. All others by Dalton Allison. Track one features Eva Patterson on vocals. Album design by Bailey Roy & Adriana Noritz.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Winter Aid Announces The Wisp Sings 10th Anniversary Edition Photo
Winter Aid Announces 'The Wisp Sings' 10th Anniversary Edition

Winter Aid Announces 'The Wisp Sings' 10th Anniversary Edition November 10 | Expanded Digital + 10' Vinyl LP. Winter Aid has announced the release of a special 10th Anniversary Edition of their album 'The Wisp Sings' on November 10. The edition will include expanded digital content and a 10' vinyl LP.

2
City Girls to Release Raw New Album on Friday Photo
City Girls to Release 'Raw' New Album on Friday

JT and Yung Miami remain the ultimate alter-ego for city girls and city boys worldwide, putting into their lyrics and music exactly what they think (and what others often wish they said), resulting in more than 15 billion cumulative streams – and ushering in a new wave of real female power - since their 2018 mixtape Period.

3
SIREN & Coppa Team Up For Korsakov Single Subsonic Photo
SIREN & Coppa Team Up For Korsakov Single 'Subsonic'

SIREN unleashes her debut track on Netherlands based drum & bass label Korsakov. This now continues with her collaboration alongside Korsakov stalwart Coppa, who with the help of SIREN delivers ‘Subsonic’, which packs the type of punch which is synonymous with the Korsakov back catalogue.

4
Seventeen Drop Highlight Medley for 11th Mini Album Seventeenth Heaven Photo
Seventeen Drop Highlight Medley for 11th Mini Album 'Seventeenth Heaven'

Staying true to the festival theme, the highlight medley unfolds with the anticipated track “SOS (Prod. Marshmello)” featuring the DJ’s signature sound fused with surprise elements of rock and Jersey Club. The clip takes a brighter turn as the lead single “God of Music” rolls out, encapsulating the lively, joyous energy of a festival in full swing.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central DAPHNE
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL