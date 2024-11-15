Chronic Fatigue Returns With New Genre-Bending EP 'Surrender To Serenity'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chronic Fatigue has announced the self-release of their second EP, Surrender To Serenity, out now.

Known for their high-octane performances and raw punk ethos, Chronic Fatigue takes a bold sonic leap with this self-produced release, blending their punk roots with influences from post-punk, metal, and experimental hip-hop to create a uniquely immersive sound.

This EP was completely self-produced and sees the band expanding from its straight-forward punk rock origins, expanding their sound to include the sounds of post punk, metal, and most importantly, hip hop. The process of writing and recording these four songs was much more collaborative than in the past, and leaning into vocalist Sam Patterson's affinity for and love of experimental hip hop - most notable JPEGMAFIA, Danny Brown and Death Grips - gives the EP an energetic, vibrant sound that feels fresh while still maintaining adhering to the band's central sonic identity.

For the four members of Chronic Fatigue - Patterson, guitarist Sean Wilson, bassist Dylan Bondy and drummer Quinn Letendre - the live experience is everything. The band has quickly made a name for themselves, built an ever-growing fanbase and garnered a strong reputation in their local Vancouver music scene as one of the city's most exciting new live acts thanks to their explosive, high energy, and interactive live shows. With Surrender To Serenity, the band strove to capture the intensity, energy, and pure fun of their live shows, while simultaneously pushing their songwriting chops forward. The result is a blistering four tracks filled with hard hitting punk grooves, intricate and confident vocal delivery of lyrics that range from optimistic to introspective to straight up silly, and a sharp blend of hip hop and punk that packs a punch and demands to be witnessed in person.

For these new tracks, the band also looked outside their musical influences, citing skate culture as a major influence on their songwriting.

This influence is evident in the band's latest music video for Serenity, an old-school skate video in the vein of classics like Baker 3 and Yeah Right! The band enlisted local skaters including Dashell Willborn and Sean Pearson, grabbed a camcorder and set them loose across the city! The result is a loving homage to skate culture and a perfect backdrop to the upbeat, groovy, pop-punky track.

Chronic Fatigue is a punk band featuring members of Vancouver-based DIY mainstays Kid Lucifer, The Khans and Bloom Shack. This project boasts a no-holds barred, no-frills, classic punk rock sound mixed with the influence of experimental hip-hop, with a wide collection of old and new influences ranging from Dead Boys and Fear to JPEGMAFIA and Death Grips. Classic punk ethos mixed with explosive youthful energy is the name of the game.

