Chroma Skies Release New Single 'devilonhershoulder'

Today, Swiss trio CHROMA SKIES have released their debut 2022 single "devilonhershoulder." Fueled by their own signature fusion of pop, alternative, and a sprinkle of R&B, CHROMA SKIES' "devilonhershoulder" enforces the group's unique blend of bedroom-pop, while simultaneously confronting real-world issues through their music.

"devilonhershoulder" is drenched in the strongest and catchiest elements of pop and alternative, utilizing frontman Marc Signer's vocal range and rhythm to lead the track through the group's versatile soundscape. Marc's vocal prowess is equally complemented by the instrumentation of bandmates Jeremy Püringer and Dave Myles, combining soft, ambient layers that hone in on their expertise as a unit.

With a fresh approach to bedroom-pop infused with elements of R&B, CHROMA SKIES have been compared to the likes of Chase Atlantic, The Neighbourhood, Always Never, blackbear, and The 1975.

"I think we can all relate to a situation where a loved one, be that a friend, family member or significant other struggles with their inner demons, and you feel the urge to help and do something about that," Marc explains of the track. "This song is about exactly this and the consequences of getting pulled into the struggles yourself. Like when you care about a person to a point of developing your own demons all while trying to help them get rid of theirs."

While the video for "devilonhershoulder" follows the recent trend of less is more simplicity, the group has perfectly captured the feeling of hopelessness and longing through their somber appearance. The group sits together on the floor, while the word "DEVIL" is projected and repeated behind them in fluorescent red. Vocalist Marc is also singled out in various shots with a fluorescent halo placed above his head signifying the purity of the track.

Through the chorus, Marc sings, "Baby, let me hold you close/Let me know what you are hiding behind this beautiful face/You're falling/With the devil on her shoulder/And the demons that control her/I can sense she's growing colder/No, she's falling." As the group explained and evident through their lyricism throughout the track, "devilonhershoulder" captures the hopeless feeling of watching someone you love struggle with their inner demons, but ultimately having no way to help them conquer past that point.

The video was directed by CHROMA SKIES & Stardust Visuals with production assistants Igor Miljkovic and Samira Sax. The track was mixed and mastered by Matthieu Kirby.

Founded in 2021, CHROMA SKIES have been eager to leave their mark on music with their signature blend of pop, alternative, and R&B. While the group holds only two releases on their discography including their latest single "devilonhershoulder," they've already managed to prove that their musicianship harnesses the potential of unlimited creativity and genre-defying power.

The trio has quickly built the foundation of their alternative-pop sound which combines elements of dreamy bedroom-pop and soulful R&B while effortlessly intertwining frontman Marc Signer's vocals with innovative guitar work and nostalgic melodies. In such a short period of time, CHROMA SKIES has managed to enrich the world of synthetic soundscapes with analog dynamics.

Watch the new music video here: