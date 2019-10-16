Christopher Paul Stelling Announces New Album BEST OF LUCK

Impassioned singer and virtuosic guitar player Christopher Paul Stelling is announcing his fifth album today. Titled Best of Luck, the Ben Harper-produced record will be released on February 7 via ANTI-. Directed by Andrew Anderson, watch the new video for lead single "Trouble Don't Follow Me" below; in it, Stelling traverses the wooded roads of North Carolina in a '60's Ford pick-up truck, until the truck breaks down and he must head towards both his destiny and his destination on foot.



Throughout Best of Luck, discontent and self-doubt are transformed into messages of resilience and hope. "Trouble Don't Follow Me" captures this perfectly, with an upbeat almost anthemic rhythm and soulful, gospel-tinged vocals. "It comes as no surprise to me that one of my most optimistic songs could be written in the most difficult hour," Stelling says. "When all I needed was a little hope and a song I could play night after night and not get tired of. Something that captured the basic recipe for endurance. A song about marching on, a warning to anything that might stand in your way, and needing to feel strong for the people around you, so you can inspire them to do the same."



In September, Stelling released the single "Have To Do For Now" with an accompanying music video that was also shot by Anderson in and around Stelling's home in Asheville. The video follows Stelling as he spends time at home in late summer and early fall, becomes taken over by strong memories and shapes them into song. Watch it HERE.



Harper says he instantly recognized a kindred spirit in Stelling's virtuosic finger picking and soulful delivery. "It was like finding a John Fahey or Leo Kottke that was a really great singer," he explains.



Best Of Luck is a supremely accessible and finely crafted record that deftly merges genres. Harper, who has previously produced records by Mavis Staples, Rickie Lee Jones, The Blind Boys of Alabama and others, recruited an all-star rhythm section with Jimmy Paxson (Stevie Nicks, Dixie Chicks) on drums and upright bass player Mike Valerio (Randy Newman, LA Philharmonic) to lend a versatility and finesse. "I really believe this record is the intersection where folk and soul meet," Harper says.



Stelling will embark on a US tour this November and December with ANTI- label mate Son Little. Starting in San Francisco on November 11, they will also perform in Denver, Chicago, New York City and more before ending in Los Angeles on December 12. All upcoming dates are listed below.

US TOUR DATES

11/11 - San Francisco, CA - Swedish American Hall #

11/13 - Portland, OR - The Old Church #

11/14 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile #

11/16 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room #

11/17 - Denver, CO - Daniels Hall, Swallow Hill #

11/19 - Minneapolis, MN - Cedar Cultural Center #

11/20 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk Music #

11/21 - Ferndale, MI - The Magic Bag #

11/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Café #

11/23 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club #

11/25 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair #

11/26 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom #

11/29 - Philadelphia, PA - World Café Live #

11/30 - Washington DC - Rock & Roll Hotel #

12/1 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle #

12/3 - Nashville, TN - 3rd & Lindsley #

12/4 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl #

12/5 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa #

12/6 - Austin, TX - 3TEN Austin City Limits Live #

12/7 - Dallas, TX - The Blue Light Dallas #

12/10 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar #

12/11 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar #

12/12 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room Highland Park #



# - with Son Little

2020 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

4/1 - Odense, DK - Dexter

4/2 - Gladsaxe, DK - Richter

4/3 - Berlin, DE - Privatclub

4/5 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg

4/6 - London, UK - The Old Blue Last

4/7 - Chester, UK - St. Mary's Creative Space

4/8 - Glasgow, UK - Broadcast

4/10 - Oostende, BE - De Zwerver

4/11 - Rotterdam, NL - Rotown

4/15 - Milano, IT - Legend Club

4/16 - Torino, IT - Blah Blah

4/17 - Florence, IT - Arci Progresso

4/18 - Ravenna, IT - Boca Barranca

4/20 - Langnau, CH - Kaptn Holger

4/22 - Barberaz, FR - Le Brin de Zinc

4/23 - Nevers, FR - La Tavern'

4/28 - Barcelona, ESP - Casa Gracia

4/29 - Zaragoza, ESP - Rock & Blues Café

4/30 - Madrid, ESP - El Intruso

5/1 - Vigo, ESP - Radar Estudios

5/2 - Braga, PT - Teatro Circo

5/8 - Groningen, NL - Der-Aa Theater





