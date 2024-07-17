Christopher Martin Set to Release New Single 'Boasy'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jamaican Dancehall star Christopher Martin has announced the release of his new, self-assured song, “Boasy.” The latest single from his upcoming album will arrive on July 25 via VP Records. Pre-save HERE.

Produced by Ce’Cile and Dale “Dizzle” Virgo, “Boasy” bursts with the self-belief Christopher Martin has become known for. Like on his hit song, “I’m a Big Deal,” Martin urges listeners to be secure in themselves, and to avoid being shaken by doubt. “From you good at anything at all, you fi boasy!” he exclaims halfway through the silky track.

“Boasy is about self-confidence. It’s knowing that you are that person – and you need no one’s validation to solidify that. When you do things that are worthy of showing off, don’t be afraid to show it. Always put your best foot forward. Never shy away from being great,” said Christopher Martin.

Speaking on the song’s origins, Ce’Cile said: “For this beat, my team and I were going for something slow, sexy, and smooth – something we haven’t heard in a while. We had to get Chris on it because he’s Mr. Smooth, the King of Smoothness. ‘Boasy’ turned out to be typical Chris Martin in the best way possible: letting everyone rock, feel good about themselves, and be comfortable with who they are – being ‘boasy’ but not hype.”

And 2024 has given Christopher Martin a lot to be “boasy” about. In March, the St. Catherine, Jamaica native won the Jacob Miller Award for Best Male Vocalist at the IRAWMAs (International Reggae and World Music Awards). In April, he made history with a 20-minute set at Penn Relays, the oldest and largest track and field competition in the U.S., becoming the first reggae artist to cap off the annual athletic event at Franklin Field. He was also recently nominated for the Male Reggae Artist of the Year award at the upcoming Caribbean Music Awards.

“Boasy” joins last year’s “It’s Guaranteed,” featuring Bounty Killer and Busy Signal, as a release in anticipation of Martin’s next studio album. It will be his third full-length project, following 2017’s Big Deal and 2019’s And Then, the latter of which soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Reggae Albums charts.

He will also debut “Boasy” live during his headlining spot at the Westchester Reggae Festival at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY, on August 18.

“Boasy” will be available on all digital platforms on July 25.

Photo Credit: Rojhay Anderson

Comments