Christmas Comes Early for Caylee Hammack on 'Blue Christmas'

Known best for her sonic storytelling, Capitol Records Nashville's Caylee Hammack released her emotive rendition of the timeless holiday tune “Blue Christmas." First famously cemented as a rock-n-roll holiday classic by Elvis Presley, Hammack's rendition of "Blue Christmas" is imbued with steel guitar twang and a yearnful warble, evoking even more of the vivid emotions the classic is best known for with a country twist.

“I never knew Blue Christmas needed a steel guitar solo until I spent some time reimagining this song, and Bruce Bowden brought the twang we needed to country fry this classic Christmas canon,” said Hammack. “I take the holidays as a time to revisit old memories and old songs, even when it wasn't always a happy time for me, but I've come around that bend. Every year that I get to produce another Christmas record to share, makes me feel more in love with this season.”

Earlier this year, Hammack marked the beginning of her next sonic chapter with the releases of “The Hill” featuring Foy Vance, “weaving in strands of Celtic and bluegrass influences with fiddle and stomping rhythms, “The Hill” highlights Hammack's ceiling-scraping, soulful warble with Vance's craggy, full-throttle vocal,” (Billboard). The track was followed by “Breaking Dishes,” a “personality-packed bopper” that further displays Hammack as “busting with talent and has long deserved major stardom” (Music Row).

About Caylee Hammack

Capitol Nashville “songwriter/producer/full-throttle vocalist” (HITS) Caylee Hammack has carved a place for herself in country music, acclaimed as an artist who “bleeds creativity, fire and determination so completely that she's a beacon in an industry of thousands” (The Tennessean). Now laying the groundwork for her next creative chapter, the rising star is rooted in fostering her most authentic sound, working alongside Brother Osborne's John Osborne, together paying homage to the stories and characters that shaped her into the person she is today.

Hammack released her debut record IF IT WASN'T FOR YOU with writer and producer credits for the entire project, earning high praise from critics, with Billboard declaring "Hammack deserves to be a star.” Tapping Chris Stapleton for a guest vocal on a new version of her deeply personal song “Small Town Hypocrite,” co-written and co-produced by Hammack, she garnered even more acclaim, with NPR and Esquire singling out the track as one of their “Best Songs of 2020.” Winning ACM “Music Event Of The Year,” with Miranda Lambert for “Fooled Around And Fell In Love,” Caylee Hammack has been noted as an “Artist To Watch” by outlets including The Bobby Bones Show, Rolling Stone and HITS Magazine for her “voice to move mountains” (Rolling Stone).

Comments