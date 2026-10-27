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Christine and the Queens to Release RENDEZ-VOUS AVEC TOI

The artist will unveil the lead single from an upcoming album with a music video featuring choreography by Alexander Ekman.

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Christine and the Queens will release 'Rendez-vous avec toi' together with an English-language version, 'Rendez-vous in your arms,' on Thursday, November 5th 2026. The release marks the first single from an upcoming album.

The single will be accompanied by a music video co-directed by Christine and the Queens, featuring choreography by Alexander Ekman.

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