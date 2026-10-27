Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Christine and the Queens to Release RENDEZ-VOUS AVEC TOI
The artist will unveil the lead single from an upcoming album with a music video featuring choreography by Alexander Ekman.
By: Rachel Stone
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Christine and the Queens will release 'Rendez-vous avec toi' together with an English-language version, 'Rendez-vous in your arms,' on Thursday, November 5th 2026. The release marks the first single from an upcoming album.
The single will be accompanied by a music video co-directed by Christine and the Queens, featuring choreography by Alexander Ekman.
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