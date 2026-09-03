LOGIC1000 Releases THE ONLY ONE Video Featuring CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS

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Logic1000 has released a new single and video, 'The Only One,' featuring Christine and the Queens, ahead of her forthcoming second studio album.

Following the announcement of Logic1000's forthcoming second studio album Confirmation!, she shares her new single 'The Only One,' a collaboration with Christine and the Queens, accompanied by a dance film starring Rahim and a young dance troupe from the seaside town of Worthing. The track is pulled from her forthcoming album Confirmation!, due October 2 via Therapy/Because Music.

Directed by young filmmaker Dora Paphides and choreographed by Lucy Brooks, with Sky Cook as assistant choreographer, the film marks the first fully realized music video Logic1000 has ever released. Shot with intimacy and movement, it brings together Rahim and a group of young dancers in a celebration of connection and the generations shaping the future.

The video also represents a particularly special full-circle moment for Logic1000 and Rahim. The pair first connected when Poulter remixed Christine and the Queens' 'La vita nuova' in 2020, before reconnecting years later for Confirmation!. Despite building their creative relationship remotely, the two had never met in person until the filming of 'The Only One.'

For Rahim, the song became an opportunity to speak directly to the younger generation. Written over a production Poulter describes as ethereal, deep and open, his contribution transforms the track into something deeply personal and quietly hopeful, a message of trust in the young people who will inherit the world and, ultimately, have the power to reshape it.

Speaking on the collaboration, Christine and the Queens explains, 'It was a true honor and inspiration for me to work with Logic1000. I immediately jumped on my mic and felt this urge to sing to the younger generations, the one who will have to take over the sorry burning world our elders legated them. This song is dedicated to them, the young who will change this world. Music has to be a vessel for hope, and it's with pride I give my entire trust to the new dreamers, the new builders of humanity. You are the only ones. Your power is respected and revered by all the artists and thinkers of this world. We trust you to make that change. With love.'

For Logic1000, the collaboration feels like the closing of a creative loop and one that took an unexpected and particularly joyful turn when Rahim first heard the track, as she explains: 'From the early sketches of The Only One, we knew Rahim would be the perfect voice for this song. He embraced the track and put so much love into it. The turn around was extraordinarily quick too. We didn't know which direction he would take with the lyrics but once we got the draft it confirmed our suspicions that he was the perfect man for the song. Honestly, he is a generational talent, which you can also see in the music video for the track.'

'The Only One' arrives as the latest glimpse into Confirmation!, Logic1000's second studio album, due October 2nd via Therapy/Because Music. The album follows her acclaimed 2024 debut Mother and celebrated contribution to the DJ-Kicks series, and finds Poulter stepping onto steadier emotional ground, exploring acceptance, growth, self-belief and the freedom that comes from no longer trying to become a fixed version of yourself.

Across Confirmation!, Poulter's warm, club-rooted production expands into house, pop, downtempo, trip-hop and leftfield electronica, with collaborations including Kučka, Jam City, FAUZIA, yunè pinku, Tiffi M and Christine and the Queens. Over the past five years, Logic1000 has become one of electronic music's most distinctive voices, celebrated for productions that balance emotional intimacy with undeniable dancefloor instinct. Championed by Four Tet, Floating Points and Caribou, and following performances everywhere from Glastonbury and Coachella to Primavera and a sold-out four-night residency at London's Phonox, Samantha Poulter has quietly built a catalogue that feels entirely her own, while lending her singular touch to remixes for Dua Lipa, Shygirl and Don Toliver.

About Christine and the Queens

Christine and the Queens is a boundary-pushing French artist whose genre-defying work fuses music, theater, and dance with radical honesty and constant reinvention. A shape-shifting performer, each release is a manifesto, from the acclaimed Catching Feelings EP with Cerrone to Hopecore (2024), a ferocious, self-produced exploration of desire, and 2023's operatic PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE, co-produced with Mike Dean and featuring Madonna and 070 Shake. From Redcar les adorables étoiles to Chaleur Humaine - which sold over 1.4 million copies worldwide. His visionary catalog, striking live shows, and ever-evolving personas have earned major honors and enduring influence.

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