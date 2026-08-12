Photos: LOGIC1000 Releases New Single JERSEY Feat. JAM CITY

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Logic1000 has released a new single titled JERSEY, a collaboration with British producer Jam City. The track is taken from her upcoming second studio album, CONFIRMATION!, set for release October 2 via Therapy/Because Music.

Photo Credit: Kasia Kim-Zacharko





Following the announcement of her second album Confirmation!, Logic1000 returns with 'Jersey,' a high-energy collaboration with acclaimed British producer Jam City. Taken from Confirmation!, due October 2 via Therapy/Because Music, 'Jersey' sees Logic1000 leaning into the maximalist side of her production. Built around a driving groove, gleaming synths and a sense of pure forward momentum, the track feels tailor-made for full volume listening.

A meeting of two producers with a shared instinct for pushing electronic music beyond its expected boundaries, 'Jersey' captures the sense of freedom and confidence at the heart of Confirmation! while offering a glimpse of its more exuberant side. Speaking on the track, Logic1000 explains:

'I'm incredibly excited to be releasing this track with Jam City (!) I feel like this song is meant to be played full volume in a car, if you have access to one. When we finished the track we played it in a hire car and it blew the top off. This song also gives me the feeling I'm in a power suit in the 80s, headphones on and feeling myself. It's uplifting and fun!'

Logic1000's acclaimed debut album Mother established her as an artist capable of bringing vulnerability into club music, while last year's expansive DJ-Kicks mix hinted at an ever-widening musical world. That world comes fully into focus on Confirmation!. Where Mother documented a period of profound change in becoming a parent, Confirmation! finds Poulter standing on steadier ground. Rooted in acceptance and self-belief, it is an album about embracing every version of herself — the child she once was, the woman she has become, and the mother she is today. As Logic1000 explains: 'I've realised that being 'confirmed' isn't about arriving at a final version of yourself. It's about feeling aligned with who you are today, while knowing you'll continue to grow. It's about having faith in yourself.'

Musically, Confirmation! is the fullest expression of Logic1000's artistic identity so far. It seamlessly bridges the warm, club-ready pulse that first earned her international acclaim with the slower, more reflective sonic landscapes explored on DJ-Kicks, while folding in elements of trip-hop, big beat, '80s synth-pop, indie songwriting, and leftfield electronica. Across the album, collaborations with Christine and the Queens, Jam City, FAUZIA, yunè pinku, KUČKA, and Tiffi M further expand Logic1000's sonic world, while every influence still feels unmistakably hers. Its title draws on the sacrament of Confirmation, which for Poulter has become a deeply personal symbol, not simply of faith, but of affirmation and self-trust, a quiet statement of saying yes to every part of who she is.

Over the past five years, Logic1000 has become one of electronic music's most distinctive voices, celebrated for productions that balance emotional intimacy with undeniable dancefloor instinct. Championed by Four Tet, Floating Points and Caribou, and following performances everywhere from Glastonbury and Coachella to Primavera and a sold-out four-night residency at London's Phonox, Samantha Poulter has quietly built a catalogue that feels entirely her own, while also lending her singular touch to remixes for the likes of Dua Lipa, Shygirl, and Don Toliver.

Tracklist

1. 48 Fairmount

2. All In For You (feat. KUČKA)

3. Jersey (feat. Jam City)

4. The Way I Change

5. The Only One (feat. Christine and the Queens)

6. 2Love (feat. FAUZIA)

7. Sparkle

8. The Girl (feat. yunè pinku)

9. Confirmation!

10. Forgiven

CONFIRMATION! follows Logic1000's debut album MOTHER and her DJ-Kicks mix, and includes additional collaborations with Christine and the Queens, Jam City, FAUZIA, yunè pinku, KUČKA, and Tiffi M.



Photo Credit: Kasia Kim-Zacharko

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