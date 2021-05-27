Christine Kindred Debuts Stunning Video for 'Heartbreak Heart Attack'

Country artist Christine Kindred's new single "Heartbreak Heart Attack" debuted on Apple Music's "Best New Songs" playlist and was met with praise from the community for its soulful storytelling. The accompanying music video, officially released today, was exclusively premiered with Cowgirl Magazine.

"Heartbreak Heart Attack" is a lonesome and longing country melody for a dangerous and distressed love, and the music video is a testament to Kindred's vision. The video opens with horses running across an empty field and Kindred simultaneously standing alone and holding her lover.

Throughout the song, the couple are seen driving in their truck, sitting on opposite ends of their bed as they contemplate their future, and walking hand in hand as she struggles to decide what decision to make. The music video is a visual representation of the highs and lows of a relationship, including the quiet moments when the only thing ahead is the open road.

Christine Kindred is a rocking country singer/songwriter from Indiana. With vocal power and flare, she controls the stage and the crowd with her blend of 90's country and original songs mixed with beautiful pitches and tones. She is regularly the crowd favorite at many venues, bars, and clubs.

Christine Kindred has made her mark on big cities like Chicago Illinois and Nashville Tennessee and made her way to Los Angeles California as a contestant on "The Voice". Kindred has often times seen big names on the same marquee as her own, opening for Jo Dee Messina, Eli Young Band, Lindsay Ell, Colt Ford, Craig Campbell, and many others. Passion collides with stage presence and rocking country music every time Christine takes the stage.

Listen here: