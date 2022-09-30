Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Christina Aguilera Releases EP 'La Luz'

Christina Aguilera Releases EP 'La Luz'

"No Es Que Te Extrañe” is now available on all streaming platforms.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 30, 2022  

Global superstar Christina Aguilera releases the final chapter of her AGUILERA project, La Luz. The third EP features a moving spoken-word intro and an all-new track "No Es Que Te Extrañe" along with the official music video, co-directed by Aguilera herself.

This emotionally charged power ballad marks the end to her deeply personal and captivating AGUILERA album, showcasing her like never before. Fans from every corner of the world will be entranced by the meaning and message behind the EP. "No Es Que Te Extrañe" is now available on all streaming platforms.

Aguilera's vocal prowess and emotional depth are on full display in this deeply moving power ballad. The first act of the song is a tender ballad complete with acoustic guitar accompaniment, which is brilliantly juxtaposed with an intense and entrancing second act characterized by a heightened ferocity and quickened tempo.

Co-directed by Mike Ho and Aguilera and produced by Colin Randall, the music video depicts human brokenness and the power of the human spirit in vivid ways. Adding to the project's intimacy, the video portrays a young Aguilera as she witnesses her father's abuse of her mother. The video begins with an introspective moment as Aguilera looks in on her past through a window, followed by a scene on a mountainside out in the desert seemingly removed from the chaos. The tension builds as she stands out in the yard in the middle of burning furniture, representing an emotional purge.

AGUILERA has been transformative for Aguilera both personally and professionally. She recently received seven Latin GRAMMY® Award nominations including "Record Of The Year" for "Pa Mis Muchachas" with Becky G, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso. She also received nominations for "Album Of The Year" for "AGUILERA," "Song Of The Year" and "Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album," among other nominations.

Watch the new music video here:

Listen to the new EP here:

TodayTix


From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: William Lee Golden and The Goldens Release 'If I Could Only Hear My Mother Pray Again' Music VideoVIDEO: William Lee Golden and The Goldens Release 'If I Could Only Hear My Mother Pray Again' Music Video
September 29, 2022

Country and Gospel Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member William Lee Golden and his sons 'The Goldens' join together in perfect harmony with the release of their music video, “If I Could Only Hear My Mother Pray Again” from their three-album set, ‘Golden Classics.' Watch the new music video now!
The B-52s Officially Kick off Farewell TourThe B-52s Officially Kick off Farewell Tour
September 29, 2022

The B-52s have returned to the road one last time. Tonight, the iconic group will kick off their farewell tour at Foxwoods Casino in Mashantucket, CT. The North American farewell tour will visit 11 cities across the U.S. and will run through November 11, climaxing at Atlanta’s legendary Fox Theatre.
Little Big Town's 'Mr. Sun' Debuts As Top Country Album By A Group in 2022Little Big Town's 'Mr. Sun' Debuts As Top Country Album By A Group in 2022
September 29, 2022

Mr. Sun, the 10th studio album from ACM, CMA and GRAMMY Award-winning band Little Big Town officially debuts as the Top Country Album by a group in 2022 in addition to taking the No. 1 spot as Current Country Album in pure album sales. The album also marks the band’s seventh debut in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart.
Bree Runway Releases New Single 'THAT GIRL'Bree Runway Releases New Single 'THAT GIRL'
September 29, 2022

Produced by EASYFUNN (Charli XCX), the track is a sonic explosion of apocalyptic beats, distorted undulating synths and Bree’s menacing spitfire vocals, and instantly transports you from the grimy underground raves of East London to the fierceness of New York’s ballroom scene, via the luxe catwalks of Paris Fashion Week.
Jordan Davis Wraps Back-To-Back Sold-Out Nights at Nashville's Famed Ryman AuditoriumJordan Davis Wraps Back-To-Back Sold-Out Nights at Nashville's Famed Ryman Auditorium
September 29, 2022

Jordan Davis wrapped his headlining dates at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium last night, playing to a packed house of fans and industry during two back-to-back sold-out shows on Tuesday and Wednesday evening. The shows marked the chart-topping singer/songwriter’s first headlining dates at the famed venue.