Christian Leave Shares 'Why Not?' Single

The track was released alongside an accompanying music video.

Sep. 23, 2022  

Christian Akridge, best known as Christian Leave, is the definition of a multi-threat - musically talented with an acclaimed bedroom pop career in tow, and skilled with the gift of comedic timing, Christian is a force to be reckoned with, and a force that audiences can't help but flock toward.

After achieving niche Internet fame with a massive following on the TikTok-precursor Vine, Christian transitioned his focus to music and partnered with Warner Records in 2018. Since then, he has been on a steady trajectory upwards, having released a handful of EPs and stand-alone singles, with shout-outs by massive publications such as Rolling Stone, Billboard, Office Magazine, Alternative Press, and many more.

Now, Christian Leave has a new release on the horizon, and today, he shares a new single entitled "Why Not?," alongside an accompanying a music video.

Christian said about the track: "'Why Not?' to me is really just a song about finding yourself sunken into complacency, identifying it, and not having the motivation to change it. Even if its detrimental to your well-being. Whether that's in a relationship or just general habits you've developed with in your life. It's a kind of kick at anyone who has found themselves there to say 'Hey, you're not alone! We'll work on this together!'"

Last year, Christian shared a brand new EP entitled Days Like Lost Dogs, featuring singles such as "Maybe" and "10 Steps." Prior, he shared another critically acclaimed EP entitled Heavy Hitting Hurts My Head, featuring hit tracks "Filth," "Bedache," and "Your Life Your Time."

Last fall, Christian headed on a lengthy U.S. tour with UK-based indie-pop powerhouse beabadoobee and BLACKSTARKIDS.

Watch the new music video here:

