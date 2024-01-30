Christian Artist DPB Wins 2023 LTTM Awards' #1 Single Of The Year

Christian hip-hop/rap artist DPB is happy to announce that his latest single, "Undefeated 3.0 (Radio Edit)," has just won the LTTM Awards #1 Single of the Year for 2023. This prestigious award was voted on by the readers of Louder Than the Music, a popular Christian music website.

Released on August 1st, 2023, "Undefeated 3.0 (Radio Edit)" is the first single from DPB's upcoming album of the same name. The song is an anthem of survival that represents the resilience and strength of the human spirit to overcome life's challenges. With its infectious and motivational hook, this song has captured the hearts of listeners and solidified DPB's position as a talented music composer, writer, and artist.

DPB, also known as David Paul Brooks, is a Billboard charting artist with a unique sound that blends positive rap and hip-hop with powerful and uplifting messages. With his previous releases, DPB has garnered recognition and success, including multiple chart-topping hits, award nominations, and performances with legendary artists such as Kirk Franklin, Bootsy Collins, and others. He was also a member of Grammy and Dove Award-nominated group, D.O.C. (Disciples of Christ.)

In addition to his music, DPB is also the Co-Founder and Co-Owner of BreBro International Group LLC and DPB Muzik Inc., which is a record label created to assist and promote Christian and gospel artists to reenergize the Christian and gospel music industry and reach the secular marketplace under God's divine rule.

"This is a dream come true for me," says DPB about winning the LTTM Awards #1 Single of the Year for 2023. "I am grateful for the support of the readers of Louder Than the Music and for the opportunity to share my music and message with a wider audience. My goal is to bring positivity and upliftment through my music, and this award is a testament to the impact that it has had on listeners."

"Undefeated 3.0 (Radio Edit)" is not just a song, but a movement of positivity and resilience. Along with the single, DPB released a mini-movie and a first-of-its-kind picture book that follows the 30 plus years of his ministry. Both the album and the accompanying visuals have created a buzz in the music world and have solidified DPB's position as a talented and impactful artist.

Join DPB's movement of positive and uplifting music. For more information on DPB and his music, visit his website at www.worldofdpb.com.