Chris Berardo Preps Upcoming Album With New Single 'Take Me Back'

Preparing the release of his new single “Take Me Back” from his upcoming album Wilder All The Time which will be released on October 4, 2024 via KZZ Music / Blue Élan Records, Connecticut-based singer songwriter Chris Berardo can’t help but be nostalgic. “Now I had a few things to face up to. On the days when some of the challenges would get the better of me, I’d find myself thinking back a little longingly to being a kid, when there were no grown-up hassles and everything was just pure and fearless possibility.”

“A few years back, I got sick. Up until then, I had barreled through the world like a wild-eyed teenager,” reminisces the rootsy pop rock singer, recalling when a serious health scare sidelined his buzzworthy musical career.

Recapturing some of the youthful vigor and pouring it into “Take Me Back,” it’s a marvel to witness the vibrant electricity that Berardo harnesses and unleashes into the six-minute Americana-laced anthem. Now good health restored, he’s corralling his energies and lessons learned and pouring it all into this next chapter of his career. “I was lucky and got fixed up and I feel great,” he says, “but on one of those rough days, I wrote ‘Take Me Back.’ Now, every time I sing it, I feel rejuvenated and lucky to be given a second shot.”



Reflecting on the potency and vibrancy of his youth, “Take Me Back” recalls the days of yore, “When my young heart flew so free / And every wild and perfect dream / Laid out in front of me.” With his trusty friend and frequent musical partner David Abeyta from celebrated Austin-based country rock band Reckless Kelly in the producer’s chair (as well as whipping out licks on the electric guitar), the song propels Berardo beyond his trademark roots rock into a Southern Pop Rock realm that finds him well-positioned to recapture the spotlight. Fellow Reckless Kelly bandmates drummer Jay Nazz and bassist Joe Miller join in their support of Berardo. In addition, GRAMMY® award-winning producer and Austin City Limits “Hall of Fame” musician, Lloyd Maines adds an even greater air of credibility. “Having the legendary hot shot instrumentalist Lloyd Maines come down and play pedal steel guitar makes this one of my favorite tracks ever!” he says excitedly.

A consummate and charismatic performer, Berardo’s smoky voice and lived-in tales have charmed audiences from intimate acoustic shows to full-blown theater concerts, often opening for some of his idols, including The Doobie Brothers, The Marshall Tucker Band, Dickey Betts & Great Southern, and America.



Berardo’s lovingly-crafted compositions explore love, life, hard knocks, and the indefatigable human spirit. While wry and worldly-wise, his message is ultimately inspiring and optimistic – if anything, even more so since the challenges that stalled his career after breakthrough album Ignoring All The Warning Signs (which spent two months in the Top Ten at Sirius Radio’s Outlaw channel, and hit #49 on the Billboard Americana Chart).



Returning stronger than ever with several successful singles (“Somewhere Blue,” “Baby Blue,” “This Year,” "Something’s Gonna Happen”) and now his imminent fourth album Wilder All The Time (all produced by David Abeyta), Chris Berardo has finally captured his intoxicating live sound and spirit on record and is poised to catapult well beyond where he left off. “I’ve waited a long time to heave this music into The World,” he concludes. “I can’t wait to share it with you!”



“Take Me Back” is released today, July 10, 2024 via KZZ Music/Blue Élan Records. It was produced by David Abeyta (also electric guitar) and features Lloyd Maines (pedal steel), Marc Douglas Berardo (acoustic guitar, background vocals), Bill Kelly (electric guitar, background vocals), Jay Nazz (drums), and Joe Miller (bass). Wilder All The Time will be released on October 4, 2024.

TOUR DATES:

Aug 24 The Boulton Center for the Arts Bay Shore, NY

Special guest of Richie Furay Trio

Aug 25 Rhode Island Folk Festival (FREE) East Providence, RI

Sept. 18 AmericanaFest / Brown’s Diner Nashville, TN

Photo Credit: Tod V. Wolfson

Comments