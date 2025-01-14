Chloe Moriondo Kicks Off 2025 With New Single 'Shoreline'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Indie-pop darling Chloe Moriondo has debuted her new single “Shoreline.” Co-written with and produced by Chloe Kraemer (The Japanese House), the wistful, pulsing track explores the aftermath of a breakup (You’re still so mean and sweet at the same time / left me alone on the shoreline / washed up and waiting at high tide).

Moriondo shared, “‘Shoreline’ is very near and dear to my heart. It encapsulates a lot of the feelings that came from my first big breakup, and I poured a lot of myself into it. I hope it’s gently loved ♡”

The artist also announced a North American headline tour, which kicks off with a hometown show on April 25 at El Club in Detroit. The month-long trek will hit major markets across the US and Canada, including LA's Echoplex on May 9 and Bowery Ballroom in NYC on May 20 before wrapping up at Velvet Underground in Toronto on May 23 (full tour itinerary attached). Presale begins Thursday, January 16 at 10am local time, with general onsale beginning Friday, January 17 at 10am local time. For up-to-date ticketing information, please visit www.chloemoriondo.com.

CHLOE MORIONDO 2025 HEADLINE TOUR DATES

4/24 Detroit, MI El Club

4/25 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge

4/26 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line

4/29 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater

5/1 Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell

5/3 Seattle, WA Neumos

5/4 Portland, OR Aladdin Theater

5/6 San Francisco, CA The Independent

5/8 San Diego, CA Soma SideStage

5/9 Los Angeles, CA Echoplex

5/10 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

5/12 Austin, TX Antone’s

5/13 Dallas, TX Club Dada

5/15 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

5/16 Carrboro, NC Motorco

5/17 Washington, DC The Atlantis

5/18 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry

5/20 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom

5/21 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

5/23 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground

About Chloe Moriondo:

Hailed as “one of indie pop’s brightest stars” (Teen Vogue), Chloe Moriondo's 2022 album SUCKERPUNCH marked a bold leap forward from the understated indie-pop and jittery pop-punk of her 2021 offering, Blood Bunny. The idiosyncratic artist has racked up critical praise from The New York Times, Billboard, NYLON, V Magazine, Consequence, UPROXX, PAPER, Alternative Press and more, with performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Late Show with James Corden. Now, she begins her next chapter with the wistful, pulsing single "Shoreline," and more to come in 2025.

Photo credit: Madeline Kate Kann

