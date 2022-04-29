Chloe Lilac Releases New Mixtape 'you were good to me'

Today, artist and songwriter Chloe Lilac has released her new mixtape titled you were good to me. The project is released alongside a brand new single, "lily's backyard."

A project derived from Chloe's personal, nuanced experience with loss, the mixtape is a journey through the delicate layers of what it means to face loss and its lasting, formative effects. A masterclass in forward-thinking indie-pop, the mixtape glides seamlessly among pop-punk stylings, bedroom pop instrumentals, and razor-sharp lyricism that has come to define Chloe's writing from day 1.

Speaking on the mixtape, Chloe notes, "This mixtape is all about losing the people you love most. Whether that's losing a best friend, losing a romantic partner, or losing yourself. It can be hard to let go when people come in and out of your life, you could feel betrayed, you could feel heartbreak, you could feel anger, but at the end of the day, it all comes back to love."

Alongside the mixtape comes brand new single, "lily's backyard," a bombastic, guitar-driven track, of which Chloe describes: "Lily's backyard is about betrayal. When you let someone in and they let you down."

Chloe began teasing you were good to me this spring, kicking off with the release of "last week," an understated ode to the complexities of grief that saw praise from Dork and Guitar Girl Magazine as well as streaming support on Spotify's New Music Friday and Apple Music's New In Alternative. Chloe followed with "how does your girlfriend feel about it," a gritty pop-punk track, which landed on Spotify's Salt playlist. Rounding out the mixtape is the elegant "only love song," a track reminiscent of Chloe's bedroom pop roots with poignant lyrics that aim straight for the gut.

The new mixtape is the follow-up to Chloe's widely acclaimed December 2021 mixtape, when i feel better, an exposé defining Chloe Lilac's growth over the past year. The mixtape featured standout singles such as "10 things," a play on the classic '90s rom-com which left outlets like MTV News and EUPHORIA. hungry for more.

Single "19" gave listeners a powerful examination of the state of the world as Chloe navigates her own self-examination as a teenager in turbulent times, which was lauded by NPR 'All Songs Considered.' "sick" completed the mixtape, a deep-dive into relational toxicity showcasing Chloe's prowess for sharp lyricism.

Through the uncertainty that shadowed much of 2020/21, Chloe Lilac tapped into her DIY roots to self-direct and self-shoot two official videos in her Brooklyn home while in quarantine and has also asserted herself a strong activist for social causes. From taking a stand for LGBTQ rights during Pride Month to joining the fight for racial justice, Chloe has become a beacon of strength and a model for young women and artists.

Emotive storytelling has been a running theme of Chloe's career thus far, first sparked by the release of her 2019 debut EP, Manic Pixie Dream, which saw multiple placements on Spotify's 'New Music Friday' as well as coverage from Billboard for her single "High School." Her original-yet-relatable anthems, undercut with an unabashed confidence, continued on her following EP, DOUCHEBAG, released in 2020. Garnering praise from the likes of The FADER, NYLON, UPROXX, MTV, Refinery29, and PAPER, Chloe has continued to prove her artistry is a force to be reckoned with.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new music video here:

Chloe is currently on a U.S. / Canada tour with Pom Pom Squad as direct support. See the full date listing below, including festival performances at So What!? Music Festival and Wonderbus Music + Arts Fest.

Chloe Lilac Tour Dates

Fri, Apr 29 // Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room*

Sat, Apr 30 // Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy*

Sun, May 1 // San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord*

Tue, May 3 // Vancuover, BC @ Hollywood Theatre*

Wed, May 4 // Seattle, WA @ Barboza*

Thu, May 5 // Portland, OR @ Holocene*

Sat, May 7 // Salt Lake City, UT @ Beehive*

Sun, May 8 // Denver, CO @ Globe Hall*

Thu, May 10 // St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam*

Wed, May 11 // Milwaukee, WI @ Back Room at Colectivo*

Fri, May 13 // Chicago, IL @ Schubas*

Mon, May 16 // Pontiac, MI @ Pike Room at Crofoot*

Tue, May 17 // Toronto, ON @ The Garrison*

Thu, May 19 // Washington, DC @ Songbyrd*

Fri, May 20 // Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA*

Sat, May 21 // New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom*

Sun, May 29 // Arlington, Texas @ So What?! Music Festival

Sat, Aug 27 // Columbus, Ohio @ WonderBus Festival

* w/Pom Pom Squad