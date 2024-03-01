Chlöe Bailey Shares New Track 'FYS'

Multi-hyphenate powerhouse Chlöe shares a taste of her new musical era before she is set to take the stage at Coachella, marking her first time performing in the desert as a solo act. Chlöe unveils her self-empowering anthem “FYS” today - listen HERE.

The song was co-produced by Bongo ByTheWay, Go Grizzly, and Cashmere Brown (Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage).

“FYS” marks Chlöe's first offering of new music this year and follows the release of her debut album In Pieces. The album showcases songs written, arranged, and produced by Chlöe and features from Chris Brown, Future, and Missy Elliott.

Stay tuned for more coming from Chlöe.