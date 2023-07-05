Chitra Releases New Single 'In My Opinion'

Hot off the announcement of her upcoming showcase at Australia's BIGSOUND later this year and a string of headline dates in her home of Australia, Chitra, the burgeoning alternative vocalist today shares her new single ‘In My Opinion’. The first in a stream of new music that flanks her latest era.

Chitra’s first preview of new music since ‘Give Up’ sees the Naarm / Melbourne based musician debut a striking shift in her range as a performing artist. Rich with instrumentation and fierce in delivery, ‘In My Opinion’ is a response to someone who refuses to change their patterns of behavior. Finding her footing comfortably amidst Claud and beabadoobee, Chitra propels past her humble folkstar roots to roaring rocker with angular guitars, taut percussion and sharp lyricism abound on ‘In My Opinion’.

Produced alongside John Castle (Cub Sport, Hatchie, Angie McMahon), in her own words Chitra explains "I wrote this song about trying to understand how to be there for a loved one if they don't want your help and coming to terms with that. It's about seeing patterns of behaviour and getting frustrated but ultimately stepping aside." Harnessed through ‘In My Opinion’s chorus, Chitra lets go of the premise of capitulation - people pleasing - wrung through the phrase “I don’t want to do it no more."

Complete with music video directed by Tori Styles, who reveals "The clip shows someone sitting across from Chitra at a decadent feast. They’re obviously very hurt and are berating her, oblivious to the beautiful meal in front of them. I can relate to the struggle of someone misdirecting their emotions at you - sometimes you just want to kill them!

Shooting on 16mm made perfect sense for this clip, as we wanted to maintain the grit and grain the medium lends itself to, and really highlight the beauty in imperfections. Funny story about this clip, we actually had to shoot it twice because the first time the film wasn’t loaded properly! One of the many beautiful uncertainties of working with film. You live and you learn!"

Self-assured over restlessness, ‘In My Opinion’ is Chitra’s first sample of the fruit born from a period of steady reflection, crafted into confidence through empowering growth. Full name Chitra Ridwan, her music is the vessel for navigating growth and the world with a firm lens of the present.

Wide-eyed at the prospect of discovery and opportunity, crossed with a jubilant and carefree upbringing southwest of Melbourne in the Bellarine Peninsula. Her magnetism lies in catching listeners off guard with her astute observations of relationships, the world, and Chitra’s place amongst it all.

On her 2020 self-titled EP, Chitra navigated the pressures and anxieties of relationships with the grace and dexterity of a dancer, constantly in lockstep with her partner. Described as a "bold and affecting" songwriter by Australian tastemaker radio triple j, Chitra quickly won praise and adulation from the likes of NME, as well as support slots alongside artists like Lisa Mitchell, Vacations and Jaguar Jonze.

Later her single ‘Give Up’ would earn her the praise of having a voice “seemly carved from the indie-folk Mount Olympus” by triple j once again, amongst Sniffers, Pilerats, Beat Magazine and more.

Now Chitra’s feet are planted firmly on the ground; she’s not mincing words, and she’s not letting anyone off the hook. Today she reveals a careful shedding of the folk-pop from her earlier work in favor of a sound that's represents a “rockier, bolder, a bit more solid” impression of her artistry unlike before. The sound of a revered young songwriter taking herself apart and putting herself back together even stronger will come closer into focus later this year.

Watch the new music video here: