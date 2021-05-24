Children of Zeus Release 'Be Someone' Single & Music Video

Today, Manchester, UK duo Children of Zeus release the single and music video "Be Someone," the second single from their forthcoming sophomore album Balance, due out June 4. Directed by Karl John, the black and white music video depicts a tragic loss, exploring the choices between violence and peace that many are faced with, ending with a message: "6 million ways to express yourself. Choose one."

Children of Zeus have created the definitive sound of UK street soul in 2021, melding elements of soul, hip-hop, and R&B. Co-produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Beat Butcha (known for his work with Jay-Z, Beyonce, Nipsey Hussle, Griselda & Eminem) and LA guitarist/producer Cam Griffin (known for work with Summer Walker), "Be Someone" features Tyler Daley and Konny Kon's signature vocal melodies framed by guest backing vocals from Aliyah-Rae Daly and Isaiah-Ty Daly.

Following the release of their debut album Travel Light in 2018 (which was featured in numerous 'album of the year' lists), Tyler Daley and Konny Kon spent the next two years extensively touring the UK, Europe, Australia, and South Africa. In a year without touring, Children of Zeus have continued to share the energy and beauty of their live performances with several high-profile collaborations. The duo performed "No Love Song," the lead single from Balance, in a COLORS show, and have announced a Bandcamp live performance scheduled for May 27 direct from their hometown of Manchester.

Children of Zeus' journey began with a mutual love of 90s Manchester pirate radio, consuming hip hop and beats, R&B and street soul, lovers rock and dancehall, garage and bass music. Since their debut, the group has garnered considerable praise--Travel Light was named Album of the Year by BBC 6 music, and was featured in Earmilk, Ambrosia for Heads, Complex, among others. Children of Zeus have performed for the likes of Soulection and BBC 1Xtra, in addition to hosting their monthly NTS Radio show and collaborating with artists like Black Milk and Goldie. As a duo they have released five official singles, two EPs, a mixtape, and a full-length album.

Photo Credit: Benji Reid