Child Seat Release New Single and Video 'Stuck'

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Moonboot! Records and LA-based indie pop-rock duo Child Seat have released their new single 'Stuck' and its accompanying music video, directed by Ben Thomas. The track is the latest single from the duo's upcoming fourth album, due out next year. Exploring the realities of pursuing a creative career, the song examines the tension between chasing a dream and meeting the financial and practical demands of everyday life. Drawing on the band's own experience building a life in music, 'Stuck' captures the sacrifices involved in pursuing what you love when opportunity and access aren't always within reach. The song debuted at Beats Per Minute and is available now on all streaming platforms.

On the song, the band's Madeleine Mathews says:

''Stuck' is about watching the life you want get further away while you're doing everything you can just to stay afloat. We wrote it from our experience trying to build a life in music, where money and access can sometimes feel like prerequisites for getting ahead, but it goes way beyond the music industry. It's about the frustration of watching other people move up while you feel like you're standing still, and refusing to let go of the part of you that still wants more.

'When you're younger, you feel like you have all the time in the world to achieve whatever you want. As you get older, you realize that being good at what you do isn't always enough. You also have to pay your bills, support yourself, and somehow find the time, money, and energy to keep pursuing the thing you love. The blinders start to come off.

'Although the song comes from our personal experience, that feeling is pretty universal. Everyone can feel 'stuck' in different aspects of their life, especially when the practical realities of surviving start competing with the things you once imagined for yourself. If pursuing music becomes something only people with financial security can sustain, we risk losing so much art…and so many perspectives from people who simply can't afford to keep going.'

About Child Seat

Child Seat is a Los Angeles–based indie band forging a sound that's equal parts physical and emotional, where post-punk tension, disco momentum, indie sleaze grit, and new wave atmosphere converge into something unmistakably their own.

The duo accidentally formed in the Fall of 2021 by Madeleine Mathews (MAWD) and Josiah Mazzaschi (Light FM, Bizou). While Mathews was finishing the recording of her debut solo album and questioning her next steps, Mazzaschi was suddenly stricken with COVID. Becoming restless from recovery, Mazzaschi began writing from his bed and sending Mathews instrumental tracks to topline, and the pair composed nearly their entire debut album remotely within that time.

The band is also joined by their core backing/recording members Allison Loewe (bass/backing vocals) and Argel Cota (drums/backing vocals).

The band is fronted by singer/songwriter Madeleine Mathews, whose commanding voice has drawn comparisons to Karen O (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Brittany Howard (Alabama Shakes), Ann Wilson (Heart), and Siouxsie Sioux (Siouxsie and the Banshees), though her delivery remains uniquely hers: ferocious, soulful, and sharply expressive. She is defined by her distinct vocal styling, catchy melodies and powerful lyricism.

Josiah Mazzaschi's (guitar/backing vocals) creative fingerprint is deeply embedded in Child Seat's sound. In addition to being a core member of the band, Mazzaschi is an acclaimed producer and engineer, having worked in the studio with IDLES, The Smashing Pumpkins, The Kills, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Andy Rourke of The Smiths, and hundreds of other artists. His experience lends depth, precision, and an instinctive understanding of sonic tension to the band's recordings and live performances.

Child Seat recently released their third studio album Hyperphantasia, their most expansive and exploratory statement to date, moving between rhythm-driven release and quieter, more introspective moments. The album blends genres fluidly while maintaining a clear artistic identity, enhanced by a guest appearance from Ron Dziubla (Jon Batiste) on saxophone.

Recent highlights include opening for Fountains of Wayne on New Year's Eve at The Vic Theatre in Chicago, playing a sold out show opening for The Regrettes for a Dr. Martens Presents showcase, performing at SXSW in 2023 as well as gaining viral success on TikTok, accumulating over 39k followers and over 600k+ views on their cover of Foreigner's 'Urgent' and their new single 'Hyperphantasia.'

Child Seat's music has been featured in the indie horror film It Lives Inside, as well as The CW's Legacies, and MTV's 16 & Pregnant. Notable collaborations include Jeff Schroeder previously of The Smashing Pumpkins, who plays guitar on their song 'Burning' off their debut record, 'Bad Holiday.'

Hyperphantasia landed in the 2025 Top 15 of 'Most Played Albums of the Year' in the SubModern indie radio charts and has been featured multiple times on KCRW, SiriusXM, 88.5, KROQ and more.

Photo Credit: Mary Kula



Photo Credit: Mary Kula

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