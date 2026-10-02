THE SYSTEM: Lee Ranaldo to Release Reimagined Soundtrack Edition

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Lee Ranaldo, the Sonic Youth co-founder known for his experimental guitar work, is set to release a reimagined edition of his soundtrack for THE SYSTEM, a documentary by Dutch filmmaker Joris Postema. The new version resequences the original score and adds previously unreleased music written and recorded for the film. The digital release is available now exclusively through Bandcamp, with black and colored vinyl editions due October 2 on Silver Current Records.

Photo by Nick Sayers

A quick scan of the world's favorite crowdsourced discography reveals that Sonic Youth co-founder Lee Ranaldo was not a total stranger to crackling electric experimentation in the years following his songwriting turns of the 20-teens. Yet THE SYSTEM, ingeniously culled and sequenced from Ranaldo's soundtrack work for Dutch filmmaker Joris Postema's 'eco-doc' of the same name nonetheless feels like a reawakening. Quietly released in a vastly different (and much more 'filmic') form in 2025, Ranaldo has reimagined and reconfigured the initial configuration, including unreleased material (written and recorded for the film) to lend it new stature as both a return to drone-improv form and a reunion with introspective downtown angst. This latest edition on Silver Current Records is announced today and available to download now exclusively via Bandcamp and to pre-order on colored and black vinyl for release on October 2.

Given the state of the world, it's not surprising that the film Ranaldo scores—a documentary on three climate activists bruising their fists on the black iron prison of techno-fascist death kultur—is a study in despair and futility. But rather than wallowing in navel-gazing doom and gloom, the film documents the unstoppable spirit that has animated human resistance since the time of the Pharaohs.

As it turns out, the gorgeous scope of Lee Ranaldo's guitar palette is a perfect manifestation of the hope and despair that animates the film. But like other high-water marks in the guitar-centric soundtrack canon: the high plains raga of Bruce Langhorne's HIRED HAND, Neil Young's sparse and ghostly solo transmissions on DEAD MAN, or the monolithic mantras of Popol Vuh's NOSFERATU, its devotion to spectral gestures and meditative song forms launches it firmly outside of the OST orbit into a universe fully its own.

It might seem like a long journey from the Lower Manhattan rhythmic grime of the album's opener 'Tajikistan (Nice to Meet You)' (reminiscent of guitar opuses like Robert Quine and Jody Harris's Escape) to the ringing cowboy chords of the final track, but the narrative logic of the LP pulls the listener along as solidly as a pack horse. As THE SYSTEM unwinds, and collaborators like Jim Jarmusch, cellist Leila Boudreil, Yeah Yeah Yeahs snare shaman Brian Chase and guitarist Yonatan Gat take their places, new vistas unfurl, including the ritualistic thrum of 'Berlin Blockade,' the haunted overtone palaces of 'Bergelmir,' the cavernous acoustic strumming of 'Instruments of Violence.' It all winds up with the high lonesome standard 'Cool Water,' each unhurried note trailing off into long-tail reverb, layers of shifting vocal harmonies pulling everything skyward; a hopeful note in an album where existential dread never lurks too deeply below the surface.

In the end, THE SYSTEM functions both as a film score and a hallucinatory (mostly) instrumental guitar record, revealing a sensibility not too often spotted in the 21st century; a liminal space where the song, the jam, the meditation merges into a blurred whole. THE SYSTEM's expansive fabric, emerging from a collective sound circling around Ranaldo's signature tones, envelops and amplifies the contributions of its community of creators, becoming the perfect antidote to narcissistic despair. Much like the subjects of the film light the way toward intra-generational resistance, the music of THE SYSTEM reveals a path through gathering darkness. The world could be yours if you follow.

Side 1

1. Tajikistan (Nice to Meet You)

2. Pippi Sailing (Cimbalom)

3. No More Slogans

4. Berlin Blockade

5. Bergelmir

6. Something Beautiful to Live For *

Side 2

7. The Conference *

8. An Exploding Dandelion

9. Telefoongesprek Henk

10. Both Ends of the Spectrum

11. Instruments of Violence

12. A Just Collapse

13. Tadzio Wild Congress

14. The Cusp of the Change

15. Cool Water

* previously unreleased

Released via Silver Current Records.

The soundtrack features contributions from Leila Bordreuil, Jim Jarmusch, Brian Chase, Yonatan Gat, Balázs Pándi, Raül Refree, Avishag Cohen Rodrigues, and Marc Urselli.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 14 Hrs 11 Min 50 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me