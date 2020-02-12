Chief State Announces New Album TOUGH LOVE

Article Pixel Feb. 12, 2020  
Vancouver pop-punk five-piece Chief State has announced details for their upcoming LP 'Tough Love' which will be released on March 27 via Mutant League Records.

The band has dropped "Reprise," a new single off the album, listen below!

Frontman Fraser Simpson tells Alternative Press: "Reprise was written about a situation where I felt like I couldn't help someone I loved. The metaphor of running round in circles and being trapped in a loop is not only how I felt about this person but subsequently the situation I found myself in recently. It's ironic that this song has flipped on me but it has been a tough year personally. I hope it helps others realize that going in circles and expecting different results is never the answer, no matter what the question is."

Pre-order 'Tough Love' here: http://mutantleaguerecords.limitedrun.com

'Tough Love' track listing:

1. Try Hard

2. Deciduous

3. Reprise

4. Something Good For Once

5. Biding Time

6. Choke

7. Peace Of Mind

