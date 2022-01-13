Chastity Releases 'Suffer Summer' Album

Today, the Canadian singer/songwriter Brandon Williams releases his Deathwish debut Suffer Summer and in celebration, the artist has unveiled another standout single from the album - "When You Go Home I Withdrawal." The song is a collaboration with songwriter Stefan Babcock (PUP) and is one of the most towering tracks on the record.

For any artist, taking risks, trusting your intuition, and relinquishing control is a delicate balance but for this song, Williams knew he needed to step out of his comfort zone by making his writing more collaborative. He enlisted Babcock to co-write "When You Go Home I Withdrawal" (along with album opener "Real World"), which finds Williams stretching his voice for surging choruses that are anthemic and immediate.

"It was so great to work with Stefan: just his attention to detail, song structure, and everything," said Williams. "He's a legend and has pumped my tires so much in an actual practical way that has given me courage throughout Chastity." Williams continues, "Of course I'd say something like this with a new album coming out, but I think this is my favourite Chastity record, and this song is top 3 for me."

Brandon Williams makes resonant songs that capture isolation and resilience. As the songwriter behind Chastity, the Whitby, Ontario musician has made three unrelentingly perceptive albums culminating in the cathartic new Suffer Summer. Suffer Summer caps off an album trilogy that showcases both Williams' emotional range as a lyricist but also his boundless love of outsider music.

His 2018 debut Death Lust pulled from Unwound and The Smashing Pumpkins as he grappled with mortality while 2019's Home Made Satan dealt in world-weary anxiety and Hum-like atmospherics. But Suffer Summer is a meditation on happiness, channeled through powerhouse riffs and undeniably potent choruses, sung with Mineral and Jimmy Eat World worn on his sleeve. It's an album that shows how healing and staying content is hard but necessary work.

Chastity started as a way for Williams to find community in his suffocating and isolating suburban life, his songs serving as an outstretched hand for the like-minded people on the fringes. Suffer Summer is both a validation and comfort that while the world might be irrevocably damaged, you're not alone.

Listen to the new album here: