Chastity Announces 'Trilogy' 3xLP Collection & North American Tour

This March, Chastity will release a limited edition 3xLP set that celebrates their complete trilogy of albums including Death Lust, Homemade Satan and Suffer Summer. Each comes with a special 12" x 12" print housed in a resealable polybag and brought together by a full-color obi-strip numbered out of 100.
Celebrating the release, Chastity will embark on a North American tour this spring and release a limited set of all the 3 albums. Chastity's Trilogy Tour will take place in 33 cities in which the band will perform a 66.6 minute set synced to a film. Purchase tickets and pre-order Trilogy here.
April 4 Portland, OR @ Twilight Cafe & Bar
April 5 Seattle, WA @ Black Lodge
April 6 Vancouver, BC @ Red Gate Arts Society
April 7 Kelowna, BC @ Jackknife Brewing
April 9 Nelson, BC @ The Royal
April 12 Edmonton, AB @ The Buckingham
April 13 Red Deer, AB @ The Vat
April 14 Calgary, AB @ Modern Love
April 17 Saskatoon, SK @ Black Cat Tavern
April 18 Regina, SK @ The Exchange
April 19 Winnipeg, MB @ The Handsome Daughter
April 20 Minneapolis, MN @ Zhora Darling
April 21 Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade
April 22 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
May 1 Troy, NY @ No Fun
May 2 Boston, MA @ O'Briens
May 3 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool
May 4 Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club
May 5 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery
May 7 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
May 8 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project
May 9 Lakewood, OH @ Apartment at Mahall's
May 10 Detroit, MI @ Pike Room
May 26 Kingston, ON @ The Broom Factory
May 29 Charlottetown, PEI @ Trailside Music Hall
May 30 Halifax, NS @ Gus' Pub & Grill
May 31 Moncton, NB @ Xeroz Arcade Bar
June 1 Saint John, NB @ Haven Music Hall
June 2 Fredericton, NB @ The Cap
June 5 Quebec City, QC @ L'Anti
June 6 Montreal, QC @ Turbo Haus
June 7 Ottawa, ON @ Dominion Tavern
June 8 Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall
Most recently, Chastity released the standalone single / Suffer Summer album outtake "Nightmare," which you can check out below.
Photo by: Luis Mora.
