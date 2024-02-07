Chastity Announces 'Trilogy' 3xLP Collection & North American Tour

This March, Chastity will release a limited edition 3xLP set that celebrates their complete trilogy of albums including Death Lust, Homemade Satan and Suffer Summer. Each comes with a special 12" x 12" print housed in a resealable polybag and brought together by a full-color obi-strip numbered out of 100.

Celebrating the release, Chastity will embark on a North American tour this spring and release a limited set of all the 3 albums. Chastity's Trilogy Tour will take place in 33 cities in which the band will perform a 66.6 minute set synced to a film. Purchase tickets and pre-order Trilogy here.

Chastity Live Dates:

April 4 Portland, OR @ Twilight Cafe & Bar

April 5 Seattle, WA @ Black Lodge

April 6 Vancouver, BC @ Red Gate Arts Society

April 7 Kelowna, BC @ Jackknife Brewing

April 9 Nelson, BC @ The Royal

April 12 Edmonton, AB @ The Buckingham

April 13 Red Deer, AB @ The Vat

April 14 Calgary, AB @ Modern Love

April 17 Saskatoon, SK @ Black Cat Tavern

April 18 Regina, SK @ The Exchange

April 19 Winnipeg, MB @ The Handsome Daughter

April 20 Minneapolis, MN @ Zhora Darling

April 21 Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

April 22 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

May 1 Troy, NY @ No Fun

May 2 Boston, MA @ O'Briens

May 3 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

May 4 Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club

May 5 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

May 7 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

May 8 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project

May 9 Lakewood, OH @ Apartment at Mahall's

May 10 Detroit, MI @ Pike Room

May 26 Kingston, ON @ The Broom Factory

May 29 Charlottetown, PEI @ Trailside Music Hall

May 30 Halifax, NS @ Gus' Pub & Grill

May 31 Moncton, NB @ Xeroz Arcade Bar

June 1 Saint John, NB @ Haven Music Hall

June 2 Fredericton, NB @ The Cap

June 5 Quebec City, QC @ L'Anti

June 6 Montreal, QC @ Turbo Haus

June 7 Ottawa, ON @ Dominion Tavern

June 8 Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

Most recently, Chastity released the standalone single / Suffer Summer album outtake "Nightmare," which you can check out below.

Photo by: Luis Mora.