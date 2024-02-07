Chastity Announces 'Trilogy' 3xLP Collection & North American Tour

Celebrating the release, Chastity will embark on a North American tour this spring and release a limited set of all the 3 albums. 

By: Feb. 07, 2024

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album
Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour
Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now Photo 3 Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now
Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February Photo 4 Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February

Chastity Announces 'Trilogy' 3xLP Collection & North American Tour

This March, Chastity will release a limited edition 3xLP set that celebrates their complete trilogy of albums including Death Lust, Homemade Satan and Suffer Summer. Each comes with a special 12" x 12" print housed in a resealable polybag and brought together by a full-color obi-strip numbered out of 100.

Celebrating the release, Chastity will embark on a North American tour this spring and release a limited set of all the 3 albums.  Chastity's Trilogy Tour will take place in 33 cities in which the band will perform a 66.6 minute set synced to a film.  Purchase tickets and pre-order Trilogy here.

Chastity Live Dates:

April 4  Portland, OR @ Twilight Cafe & Bar
April 5  Seattle, WA @ Black Lodge
April 6  Vancouver, BC @ Red Gate Arts Society
April 7  Kelowna, BC @ Jackknife Brewing
April 9  Nelson, BC @ The Royal
April 12  Edmonton, AB @ The Buckingham
April 13  Red Deer, AB @ The Vat
April 14  Calgary, AB @ Modern Love
April 17  Saskatoon, SK @ Black Cat Tavern
April 18  Regina, SK @ The Exchange
April 19  Winnipeg, MB @ The Handsome Daughter
April 20  Minneapolis, MN @ Zhora Darling
April 21  Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade
April 22  Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
May 1  Troy, NY @ No Fun
May 2  Boston, MA @ O'Briens
May 3  Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool
May 4  Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club
May 5  Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery
May 7  Washington, DC @ Songbyrd 
May 8  Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project
May 9  Lakewood, OH @ Apartment at Mahall's
May 10  Detroit, MI @ Pike Room
May 26  Kingston, ON @ The Broom Factory
May 29  Charlottetown, PEI @ Trailside Music Hall
May 30  Halifax, NS @ Gus' Pub & Grill
May 31   Moncton, NB @ Xeroz Arcade Bar
June 1  Saint John, NB @ Haven Music Hall
June 2  Fredericton, NB @ The Cap
June 5  Quebec City, QC @ L'Anti 
June 6  Montreal, QC @ Turbo Haus
June 7  Ottawa, ON @ Dominion Tavern
June 8  Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

Most recently, Chastity released the standalone single / Suffer Summer album outtake "Nightmare," which you can check out below.

Photo by: Luis Mora.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Tei Shi Announces New Album Valerie and Tour With New Single Photo
Tei Shi Announces New Album 'Valerie' and Tour With New Single

Valerie features masterly crafted production by Tei Shi alongside frequent collaborators Noah Breakfast, Mikey Freedom Hart, Nick Hakim, Rodrigo Amarante, Knox Fortune, Dave Sitek, Ash Workman, and  Zooey Celeste. A vessel of continued growth, the new material picks up where last year's BAD PREMONITION EP left off.

2
Les Savy Fav Share Legendary Tippers Single Photo
Les Savy Fav Share 'Legendary Tippers' Single

Les Savy Fav is finally back with their first new music in 14 years. It's a party bop called 'Legendary Tippers' and comes with a delightfully meta music video. It's brimming with Laissez-faire swagger. The lyrics flow like Jack Sparrow doing a Braggadocio track, landing between uppercrust and dumb drunk.

3
Video: Shane Smith & The Saints Release Video For Its Been A While Photo
Video: Shane Smith & The Saints Release Video For 'It's Been A While'

Norther is the Austin-based group's first album in five years and showcases the full spectrum of their style that seamlessly blends elements of country, Americana, Southern rock, folk, and a little honky-tonk with soaring four-part harmonies and Smith's striking baritone vocals. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates! Watch the video now.

4
Clash Covers Benefit Compilation Released Photo
Clash Covers Benefit Compilation Released

The album, mastered by the legendary Ted Jensen — known for his work with The Rolling Stones, Green Day, Norah Jones, Madonna, Alice In Chains and more — features contributions from The Dandy Warhols, Mirah,  TEKE::TEKE, Smokey Brights, Seán Barna, Julia Massey of Warren Dunes, The Gotobeds, Big League, Labasheeda, and The Rust & The Fury. 

More Hot Stories For You

ENHYPEN Announce Dates & Venues for U.S. Leg of 'Fate Plus' World TourENHYPEN Announce Dates & Venues for U.S. Leg of 'Fate Plus' World Tour
Garbage Announces Details of 'Bleed Like Me' Expanded ReissueGarbage Announces Details of 'Bleed Like Me' Expanded Reissue
Kate Nash Signs To Kill Rock Stars & Drops New Single 'Change'Kate Nash Signs To Kill Rock Stars & Drops New Single 'Change'
Sia Drops Kylie Minogue Collaboration; Releasing New Album in May With Chaka Khan, Paris Hilton & MoreSia Drops Kylie Minogue Collaboration; Releasing New Album in May With Chaka Khan, Paris Hilton & More

Videos

Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO Perform 'This Time' Video
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO Perform 'This Time'
Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker Sing 'I Will Never Leave You' From SIDE SHOW Video
Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker Sing 'I Will Never Leave You' From SIDE SHOW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
& JULIET
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
HAMILTON
APPROPRIATE