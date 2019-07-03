Chase Petra Announces New Album Out On July 5th

Chase Petra is an indie rock powerhouse hailing from Long Beach, CA. The project started in 2017 with Hunter Allen (guitar/vocals) and Evan Schaid (drums) in an effort to face the world as honestly and forcefully as possible. The band took off in 2018 with the arrival of its newest member, Brooke Dickson (bass/vocals). Together, these three hit the scene in full force, tackling topics such as politics, mental health, and the struggle for justice and equality.

For the last year, the members of Chase Petra have worked tirelessly to culminate this "coming-of-age" record. Tracks like "Stand By" and "See You Next Tuesday" candidly criticize the misogynistic and oppressive nature of current politics, while "Bildungsroman" and "Sexy Song" explore other avenues of what it feels like to be a young adult trying to navigate the world today. Ask the band the takeaway from all this? "Basically that the world is fed and we're all gonna die anyway, so might as well just do your best and have fun with it," Allen advises. In all its seriousness and absurdity, this message can be summed up in the band's latest single, "In An Emergency Such as the End of the World".

For each member in the band, this album was an opportunity to explore sonic space and its effect on the listener. Full creative freedom was always encouraged, with influences ranging from Paul Simon to Panic! at the Disco, ABBA to Warpaint. Each member was involved in the production process, helping make the album the hodgepodge that it is. But the real influence? Just trying to convey honestly what it feels like to grow up, and all the ramifications that come along with it.

The band's sound can best be summed up by its name. Petra is a powerful yet fragile character from the 1985 science fiction novel, Ender's Game. Her ability to fall apart repeatedly only to put herself back together again is both inspiring and revolutionary. The members of Chase Petra strive every day to emulate the pure tenacity of their fictional feminist icon Petra, hence the "chase" in Chase Petra.

Chase Petra's new album "Liminal" out on July 5th.





