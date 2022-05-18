Charlotte Dos Santos Shares New Single 'Hello Hello'

Today, Charlotte Dos Santos returns with darkly soulful breakup jam, "Hello Hello" and announces her highly anticipated debut album MORFO, that is due out October 14th via Because Music.

On "Hello Hello" Charlotte reflects back on a toxic relationship, recalling the good and the bad times over the phone in the form of a beautiful yet poignant song. Her mezmerizing vocals soar over an effortlessly dazzling production making it the perfect introduction to this new chapter for the formidable, multifaceted artist. Watch the Margot Bowman directed video below.

"Hello Hello" follows the enchanting "Patience" and the upbeat "Away From You" and you'll be able to find all three singles on her forthcoming album MORFO. Growing up with her Brazilian father and Norwegian mother, Charlotte imbibed music without the limitation of genre. MORFO harks back to that rich archive, casting a warm glow over universal themes from partnership and trust to betrayal.

Even when her words are sharp, as on "Bye" or single "Hello Hello", the timbre of Charlotte's voice softens the blow. She also stands more boldly in the footprints walked by her Brazilian ancestors. The result is a body of work steeped in history - both personal and familial - yet timeless.

Ultimately, there are various levels to MORFO. There's the familiarity of love, there's romance, the sensation of falling away from yourself and into the comfort of someone else. And there's the subtlety of percussion and instrumentation that can transport you to another time or place. Charlotte interpolates Brazilian composer Edu Lobo's "O Açoite Bateu" on "Filha Do Sol", a slice of acoustic guitar, strings and a harmonizing chorus in Portuguese that explodes into a percussive frenzy in its final minute - a direct homage to Brazil and her lineage.

This is in many ways a pandemic album, written from spring 2020 into 2021 and when her planned US tour was canceled, she was propelled into a cocoon of writing and rewriting allowing the project to morph from one thing into another as she herself evolved. She says, "MORFO is a sonic tale about transformation, about love and pain.

It's a playful journey through my deepest inner thoughts combined with elements of music I admire, such as Soul, R&B, Funk, MBP/Samba and Classical. I am a child of the world, born in two cultures and on this album I am digging deeper into my ancestral roots and into my consciousness."

Beyond the sonics, the album title and artwork too connects to Brazil via the iridescent blue morpho butterfly native to the Amazon forest. Just as a butterfly journeys from unassuming larva to an airborne marvel, Charlotte incubated this album before it could reveal itself fully to her. She elbowed aside the pressures to be productive for productivity's sake during the pandemic's height. And she trusted herself and her collaborators, Josh Crocker (Kali Uchis, Celeste) and his Ivor Novello-nominated Gotts Street Park bandmate Tom Henry (Mabel, Rosie Lowe) to share her most personal, exposing work to date

Since debuting with hugely, critically acclaimed 2017 EP Cleo, Charlotte Dos Santos has garnered more than 20 million streams and earned recognition from the likes of The Fader, Pitchfork, Bandcamp and Pigeons & Planes, recorded a coveted COLORS session, been a Newcomer of the Year Norwegian Grammy Award nominee and picked up co-signs from Raphael Saadiq, Outkast's Big Boi and others.

Watch the new music video here:

CHARLOTTE DOS SANTOS LIVE DATES

6/4/2022 - World Island Presents - Leeds, UK

6/5/2022 - Cross The Tracks - London, UK

7/12/2022 - Gent Jazz Festival - Gent, BE

7/16/2022 - Celebrate Brooklyn Prospect Park Bandstand - NYC, US

8/13/2022 - Øya Festival - Oslo, NO